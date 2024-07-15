Fredie Highmore starred as Dr. Shaun Murphy on ABC medical drama The Good Doctor for seven seasons, as the series explored Shaun's work as an autistic doctor with savant syndrome at St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose. Despite facing some controversy over its portrayal of autism, it has remained one of the network's most popular shows from its premiere in 2017 through its end in May 2024, with over 100 episodes. It was based on the South Korean series of the same name and was created by David Shore, known for another notable medical drama, House.

Like all medical dramas, The Good Doctor has featured its fair share of heartbreak over the years, from its characters' personal struggles to their occasional devastating loss of patients. Some of the series' most heartbreaking episodes were relentless, with patients who served as reminders of the doctors' own past trauma and seemingly endless emotional moments. But the most devastating episodes of all were ones in which one of St. Bonaventure's own faced death.

10 "Point Three Percent"

Season 1, Episode 5

In “Point Three Percent,” Shaun treats a young boy with a strong resemblance to Shaun’s late brother, Steve. The case became even more complicated when tests revealed the boy had terminal cancer, something his parents were already aware of but chose not to disclose to him, and something Shaun struggled to understand, as he felt the boy deserved to know about his own medical condition. Meanwhile, the staff worked to find the cause of their patients’ increasingly severe allergic reactions.

The loss of Steve was a frequent issue for Shaun throughout the series, and understandably so, in “Point Three Percent,” it led to him really bonding with a patient for the first time, which made the boy’s eventual death that much more heartbreaking. The episode also took a different approach than usual, with no sudden, last-minute solution from Shaun. It was a reminder that sometimes, nothing can be done for a patient, even on TV.

9 "Two-Ply (or Not Two-Ply)"

Season 2, Episode 6

In “Two-Ply,” a violinist had an infected finger from a manicure. Shaun suspected the infection could have been caused by flesh-eating bacteria, and their only treatment option—amputation—would end the violinist's career. Meanwhile, Lim (Christina Chang), Claire (Antonia Thomas) and Park (Will Yun Lee) struggle to determine if their teenage patient with a severe nosebleed and whose parents were divorced was actually in need of treatment or merely seeking attention, while Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) adjust to their new lives as roommates.

Often, the most heartbreaking episodes of The Good Doctor and similar medical dramas involve a tragic death, but in the case of “Two-Ply,” the devastation came in the form of an ambitious musician’s destroyed career, and its impact on her life overall. Her realization that she would never play again was one of the episode’s most emotional scenes. The episode also underscored the difficult decisions hospital staff are faced with on a regular basis.

8 "Sorry, Not Sorry"

Season 6, Episode 8

In “Sorry, Not Sorry,” Shaun, Asher (Noah Galvin) and Glassman (Richard Schiff) treat a patient who had an infection due to a surgical sponge which had been left in her stomach after an appendectomy. While trying to determine the best solution for treatment, Shaun turned to Lim for a consult, but she refused and told him to figure it out on his own. Meanwhile, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann) is forced to face her own past after treating a patient who had been the victim of a sexual assault.

"Sorry, Not Sorry” once again made the pasts of the staff of St. Bonaventure a very crucial part of their present, from helping patients to mending their own relationships. Morgan had long had a reputation for being an obnoxious, difficult character, but the episode provided a look into her past, and although that didn't make her more likable, it did make her more sympathetic. Above all, the episode was about forgiveness, as Shaun and Lim took steps to repair their friendship.

7 "Fault"

Season 4, Episode 5

In Season 4 mid-season finale “Fault,” after struggling to let his residents work on their own, Shaun finally gave them more freedom, only to second-guess himself after he declined to double-check Asher’s diagnosis, leading to a misdiagnosis. Asher missed an aneurysm, which caused other complications as a result and ultimately led to the patient’s death. Meanwhile, a ruptured cyst in a patient’s brain affects her behavior, and Morgan and Park bond over past failed relationships.

The loss of a patient is always devastating, and it was even more so in “Fault” because it was preventable. Not only did Asher make a mistake, but Shaun turned down his request for help. It was a moving episode for Asher especially, as it also dealt with his faith and included a fitting moment in which his patient, who had also lost his faith, asked Asher to pray. The episode also featured a nice moment from Lea as she urged Shaun to prioritize the patient over their date night.

6 "Frontline"

Season 4, Episodes 1 and 2

In the two-part premiere of Season 4, “Frontline,” Shaun treated a patient with an unknown and unpredictable illness, eventually revealed to be COVID-19, which led to quarantines within the hospital. The episode touched on the entire timeline of the pandemic, from the early days when not much was known to staff’s celebrations as patients recovered enough to be sent home. Meanwhile, Park plans a move to Phoenix, and Shaun is worried about infecting Lea with the virus.

As the television industry rebounded in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, some shows opted not to address the pandemic at all, while others went the opposite direction, and The Good Doctor was among the shows to include storylines about it. Season 4 premiere “Frontline” balanced picking up where the previous season ended with acknowledging what had changed in the meantime. The second half of the two-part episode was particularly heartbreaking, with the death of one of St. Bonaventure's nurses.

5 "Expired"

Season 5, Episode 7

Shaun and Lea helped an injured young pregnant woman who needed immediate medical help after a car accident in “Expired,” the Season 5 mid-season finale. After being taken to St. Bonaventure, the woman’s condition deteriorated, leading the team to deliver her baby prematurely. Ultimately, the baby died after being given expired medication, which hadn’t been replaced on time due to cost-cutting measures at the hospital.

“Expired" was one of the best, most memorable episodes of the series. It featured one of the most heartbreaking patient losses on The Good Doctor, made that much worse by the circumstances, the baby’s death was entirely preventable and was a direct result of attempts to save the hospital money, and Shaun’s reaction was one of the best scenes. The episode touched on the ways bureaucracy in medicine can be detrimental to the point of costing lives.

4 "Tough Titmouse"

Season 2, Episode 4

In “Tough Titmouse,” Shaun’s work with a teenager with Fragile X Syndrome whose overwhelmed mother needed a break brought up memories of Shaun’s own childhood, and Claire was caught between an injured rock climber and her parents, whose situation reminded her of her relationship with her mother. Meanwhile, after an operation, Glassman is confronted by his own past with hallucinations of his late daughter, Maddie, and Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) had an emotional visit with his sister.

“Tough Titmouse” was an emotional episode all around with plenty of heartbreaking moments, from the cases of the week to the characters’ lives, and the ways the two collided. The episode addressed the pasts of both Shaun and Glassman in particular, to devastating effect. But it also had its share of sweet, lighthearted moments, especially between Shaun and Lea as they worked to repair their friendship in the aftermath of Lea’s departure and return.

3 "Dr. Ted"

Season 4, Episode 16

Shaun struggled to keep his instincts as a doctor at bay and focus on his role as Lea’s partner when she experienced complications with her pregnancy in “Dr. Ted.” Meanwhile, Park, Andrews and Asher disagreed over how to handle an elderly patient’s "do not resuscitate” order, and Asher’s feelings were complicated by the fact that the woman reminded him of his late grandmother, who was more accepting of him than the rest of his family.

Pregnancy complications and loss are difficult subjects, and although The Good Doctor handled it with care, Lea’s situation was still heartbreaking. “Dr. Ted” was a harrowing, emotional episode and was among the best in the series, with impressive performances from both Highmore and Spara. The episode also included an emotional scene between Shaun and Glassman, with Shaun breaking down and releasing all the emotions he’d been feeling but keeping at bay for Lea.

2 "I Love You"

Season 3, Episode 20

After an earthquake hit San Jose, hospital staff risked their own safety and scrambled to save lives, including one of their own, in “I Love You,” the second half of the two-part Season 3 finale. Despite being given the all-clear after being injured, Melendez was found to have internal bleeding which his colleagues were unable to repair, and he died as a result, but not before sharing emotional goodbyes with each of his colleagues.

“I Love You” was a devastating episode for the characters and fans alike, as The Good Doctor lost one of its own. The episode was a fitting yet heartbreaking end for the season, with no shortage of emotional moments, and the most emotional of all was Claire’s tearful goodbye to Melendez, in which they expressed their love for each other. Of all the deaths throughout The Good Doctor, Melendez’s remains one of the saddest.

1 "Who at Peace"

Season 7, Episode 5

In “Who at Peace,” Asher and Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) face their differing views on marriage. Meanwhile, Asher’s past with religion resurfaced in his work with his patient, who was converting to Judaism for his fiancée, and because of his negative experience with religion, he struggled to understand why his patient wanted to convert and assumed he was doing so just to please his fiancée. In the end, Asher was the victim of a hate crime and died.

Asher was the center of “Who at Peace,” which saw him come full circle and accept his identity as a gay Jewish man, his final moments as he confronted vandals at a synagogue were powerful and a fitting end to his story. The episode tragically culminated in his unexpected death as a result of violence, which understandably left fans shocked and angry. The show's writers defended the decision as a realistic scenario where there’s no happy ending and no real reason for tragedy.

