How is it getting married to Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore)? Well, Lea (Paige Spara) has a lot of thoughts about it, as the trailer for the Season 5 premiere episode of The Good Doctor reveals. The drama series follows an autistic surgeon who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, and will return next Monday, September 27 on ABC.

In the trailer, Lea goes through a whole course of events from their big day before realizing something is off. She then goes into full wedding-planner mode while Shaun keeps firing awkward observations at people who try to give him marriage advice. At the hospital, meanwhile, there's a shocking case: a pregnant woman takes drastic measures in order not to have her baby.

The Good Doctor was created by David Shore, who adapted it from a South Korean TV series. Shore is no stranger to long-running medical shows: he was also the creator of the Emmy-winning House, M.D. The cast of The Good Doctor also features Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Christina Chang, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Bria Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Osvaldo Benavides.

Here’s the official synopsis for the first episode of the season, titled "New Beginnings":

In the season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Shaun and Lea’s upcoming engagement party has everyone in a festive mood after their return from Guatemala. Meanwhile, a young single mother learns her son may have contracted his cancer from a surprising source, and Mateo finds out if his previous issues in America will be resolved.

The new season of The Good Doctor starts on September 27 on ABC. You can stream the new episodes the next day after they air either on-demand or on Hulu. Watch the trailer for the Season 5 premiere below:

