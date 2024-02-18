Debuting back in 2017, The Good Doctor has certainly earned the title of one of ABC's most-loved shows thanks to countless dramatic episodes and a cast of characters that millions fell in love with. When the show was officially confirmed for its seventh outing, many were excited to see their favorite doctor take on fatherhood for the first time, although that excitement soon turned melancholy when it was confirmed that Season 7 would be the last. With that in mind, and with the team behind the series ready to let it go out with a bang, here is everything we know about The Good Doctor Season 7 so far.

The Good Doctor The series follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Freddie Highmore , Richard Schiff , Hill Harper , Christina Chang , Will Yun Lee Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

When Is 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Coming Out?

The final season of The Good Doctor will officially premiere on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. This comes after the new season was delayed due to last year's summer of strikes, pushing it back from its normal fall release window.

Where Can You Watch The Good Doctor Season 7?

image via Youtube

Once again, and for the final time, The Good Doctor will be available to watch live on ABC, or via the ABC app and the ABC Website. Alternatively, each episode will be available to stream the day following its airing on Hulu. All the current six seasons of the series are available to stream on Hulu right now.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer for 'The Good Doctor' Season 7?

Available to watch above, the official trailer for The Good Doctor Season 7 was released on January 31 alongside other trailers for ABC favorites like Station 19 and The Rookie. With the stakes set to be higher than ever, the trailer for Season 7 sets the precedent for what is to come, shining a spotlight on Shaun's new foray into fatherhood. With a large portion of the trailer showcasing the surgical treatment of another newborn, it certainly looks as if life's first moments and the people heavily involved in them will be a major theme in the final season.

Who Is in the Cast for 'The Good Doctor' Season 7?

Close

No surprise that, for the seventh and final time, former child star Freddie Highmore (Finding Neverland) will be reprising his leading role as Dr. Shaun Murphy. Alongside him will be most of the fan-favorites that have catapulted The Good Doctor into its iconic status, including the likes of Richard Schiff (Man of Steel) as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Will Yun Lee (Altered Carbon) as Dr. Alex Park, Fiona Gubelmann (Royally Ever After) as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Christina Chang (Live Free or Die Hard) as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara (Kevin from Work) as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Noah Galvin (Theater Camp) as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Bria Henderson (Virginality) as Dr. Jordan Allen. Sadly, not everyone will return for Season 7, with it confirmed that Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why) will not reprise his role as Danny Perez, as well as Dr. Marcus Andrews actor Hill Harper (1982) who is leaving to run for Senate.

Despite this being The Good Doctor's final outing, the casting team has still been working hard to introduce a pair of new faces to the ensemble. Firstly, Kayla Cromer (Everything's Gonna Be Okay) will be joining the cast as third-year medical student Charlene “Charlie” Lukaitis, a long-time admirer of Dr. Shaun. According to her official character information:

“Like Shaun, she has Autism Spectrum Disorder, and she has idolized him since she first saw the viral video of him saving a boy’s life at the San Jose airport. Empowered and energetic, her passion for surgery may only be matched by her love for Taylor Swift".

Secondly, the star of Unsolved and Reprisal, Wavyy Jonez, will be joining the cast as Dominick “Dom” Hubank, described as:

"a gentle giant who was hoping this surgical rotation was just a box to check on his way to become the family doctor in his underserved community. But this former football player learns he isn’t as tough as he appears when he faints at the sight of blood. Too big to fail, Dom must overcome his newly discovered hemophobia, and will need his peer and friend Charlie to do so.”

What Is 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 About?

Image via YouTube

As is made clear in the trailer, Season 7 will continue following the major plot thread of Season 6's finale — the birth of Shaun and Lea's son, Steve Aaron Murphy. Also, the team at San Jose St Bonaventure Hospital will more than likely be detrimentally affected by the exit of Dr. Perez and Dr. Andrews, with now an emotional hole left behind ready to be filled by the arrivals of Dom and Charlie. Beyond this, there is no concrete information regarding Season 7's plot, but it is fair to assume that, given this is the final season, all the burning questions coming from the fandom will be answered. No matter what, fans can expect a poignant, emotional, and most importantly celebratory last showing for one of the best medical dramas on television.

Who Is Behind 'The Good Doctor' Season 7?

Image via Youtube

Although not all the behind-the-scenes ensemble is officially confirmed, it is fair to assume that many of the pivotal names that have made The Good Doctor a success will be back to help steer it off into the sunset. This includes the likes of long-time series director Mike Listo, writers Mark Rozeman and Tracy Taylor, and executive producers David Kim and Sebastian Lee. Finally, the creator and executive producer, David Shore will be back to run the show, with him discussing the ending of the series, saying:

"Years ago when I was doing another show, someone asked, ‘do you know how the show is going to end.’ [He said] Yes, I know exactly how this show will end. One day I will get a call from the network." He then added about Freddie Highmore's Dr. Shaun Murphy, "There is something about that moment I would want to share with people. I love that character. You want to throw him into any situation and see what he has to say about the rest of us. We always talk about that. When you live with the character as we’ve had, it does make you a better person. I hope so."

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'The Good Doctor’ Season 7?

Due to the aforementioned strikes that delayed Season 7's release date, the episode count has also been slashed to just 10 following Season 6's total of 22. Episode 1, titled "Baby, Baby, Baby", has the following synopsis:

"Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve. Meanwhile, Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart."

Although episode 2 does not have a synopsis, we do know it is titled, "Skin in the Game".