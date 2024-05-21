ABC's hit series The Good Doctor is finally saying goodbye after seven phenomenal seasons. With nearly 130 episodes, The Good Doctor has made us laugh and cry so much over the years. The story of Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his journey as a surgeon will endure, but thankfully, we will get one final goodbye. The Good Doctor series finale (Season 7, Episode 10) is set to air on ABC and Hulu. Here's when you can watch and stream the show's final episode.

The Good Doctor 8 10 The series follows Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon from the small city of Casper, Wyoming, where he had a troubled past. He relocates to San Jose, California, to work at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Release Date 2017-00-00 Cast Freddie Highmore , Richard Schiff , Hill Harper , Christina Chang , Will Yun Lee Main Genre Drama Seasons 7

Is 'The Good Doctor' Series Finale Premiering on TV?

Image via ABC

Yes! The Good Doctor series finale will air exclusively on ABC, just like the rest of the season. The episode will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on May 21.

Is 'The Good Doctor' Series Finale Streaming Online?

If you can't quite make the finale as it airs, fear not, as the episode will be available to stream on Hulu the following day. Hulu currently has two subscription plans available, one with ads and one without. Each plan has its own benefits and pricing options, which you can read more about in the table below. Hulu offers several other bundle plans, including live TV, Disney+, and more.

Plan Features Price Hulu Access to most of Hulu's streaming library with ads $7.99 per month ($79.99 per year) Hulu (No Ads) Access to Hulu's full streaming library with most ads removed (some programs may have limited ads before or after a program) $17.99 per month

Sign Up for Hulu

Watch 'The Good Doctor' Season 7, Episode 10 Preview

The preview for The Good Doctor finale doesn't show us too much about what's to come, but it doesn't need to. We know that one final case takes center stage, and we wouldn't want it any other way.

What's 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode Schedule?

Image via ABC

If you're not caught up or need a brief recap, we've listed the episode schedule and synopsis' below for The Good Doctor Season 7.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Baby, Baby, Baby" Shaun and Lea adjust to parenthood as they debate the importance of schedule and routine for Steve; Shaun takes on his first case back at the hospital with two baby patients in need of the same heart. February 20, 2024 2 "Skin in the Game" Shaun struggles to accommodate the newest member of his surgical team, Charlie, who interferes in a patient's relationship with his daughter; Park tackles a tricky brain tumor; Lea and Morgan adjust to motherhood. February 27, 2024 3 "Critical Support" Shaun continues to be tested by Charlie when their newest case prompts her stream of questions as usual - all in pursuit of an answer. Meanwhile, Morgan struggles on who to name as guardian for Baby Eden should anything happen to her. March 19, 2024 4 "Date Night" Shaun and Lea struggle to balance their parental duties with their personal lives; Park and Morgan try to find the time and space to reignite their romance amid the demands of parenthood and work; Lim's mother makes a surprise visit. March 26, 2024 5 "Who at Peace" Asher's views on the construct of marriage complicate his future with Jerome. Meanwhile, Asher also briefly revisits his religious past to aid a patient's conversion to Judaism for his fiance. April 2, 2024 6 "M.C.E." The team must deal with a mass casualty event that forces them to put aside their emotions following a recent tragedy. April 9, 2024 7 "Faith" Shaun and Jordan's patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant, but when they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery. April 30, 2024 8 "The Overview Effect" A young patient needs his parents to agree on an important medical decision that could greatly improve his health; his parents are unable to agree on the correct path which spurs the team to try and intervene on behalf of their patient. May 7, 2024 9 "Unconditional" Dr. Claire Browne returns from her work in Guatemala for a personal medical examination. Dr. Glassman struggles to manage Hannah, who remains unresponsive to his attempts to help. Park seeks out the perfect last-minute wedding location. May 14, 2024 10 "Goodbye" As the doctors consider their futures, they work together to solve one of the most important cases of their careers. May 21, 2024

More Medical Dramas To Watch After 'The Good Doctor'

Close

Just because The Good Doctor is over doesn't mean you don't have anything else to watch. Here are three medical dramas to add to your watchlist.

Grey's Anatomy

Image by Federico Napoli

Grey's Anatomy has captured our hearts for nearly 20 years. The ever-evolving series manages to tell gripping stories that never leave you bored. The latest season follows a mostly new cast, making sure the series continues to feel fresh and exciting.

Grey's Anatomy A drama centered on the personal and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors. Release Date March 27, 2005 Cast Ellen Pompeo , James Pickens Jr. , Chandra Wilson , Justin Chambers , Kevin McKidd , Jesse Williams , Patrick Dempsey Main Genre Drama Seasons 20

Watch on Hulu

Chicago Med

Image via NBC

The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives while navigating unique interpersonal relationships. Chicago Med is yet another series set in the "Chicago universe", this one focusing on the doctors who keep the city going. It's a great binge with over 170 episodes and counting.

Chicago Med The city's most highly skilled medical team saves lives, while navigating their unique interpersonal relationships. Release Date November 17, 2015 Cast Marlyne Barrett , S. Epatha Merkerson , Oliver Platt , Nick Gehlfuss , Brian Tee , Lorena Diaz , Yaya DaCosta , Torrey DeVitto Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Studio NBC Creator(s) Michael Brandt , Derek Haas , Matt Olmstead

Watch on Peacock

The Resident

Image via Fox

A group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The Resident is an underrated series that came to an end in 2023. Led by Matt Czuchry and Manish Dayal, and the series showcases the harsh realities of being a medical professional. Now is the best time to jump in if you've yet to start the series.

The Resident A group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Release Date January 21, 2018 Cast Matt Czuchry , Emily VanCamp , Malcolm-Jamal Warner , Bruce Greenwood , Jane Leeves , Morris Chestnut Main Genre Drama Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix