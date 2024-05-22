The Big Picture The season finale of The Good Doctor is emotional, featuring the death of Dr. Glassman, teaching Shaun important life lessons.

Highmore believes Shaun's character development is crucial, showing him the importance of love and support in his life.

Richard Schiff played Dr. Glassman, a father figure to Shaun, supporting him throughout his medical journey.

The season finale of The Good Doctor was not only heartwarming but also emotional, as it featured the death of a beloved character. While it was hard to say goodbye, Freddie Highmore believed that it was a good final lesson for the show's main character, Shaun Murphy and helped him understand what it means to be a good doctor.

In an interview with TVLine, Highmore shared his thoughts on the death of Shaun's father figure, Dr Aaron Glassman. According to him, accepting Glassman's death was something important for Shaun's character development as a doctor. It taught him that he couldn't save everyone and that there was more to life than just his work.

"Shaun has always prioritized the medicine; that has always been his goal. That is what he needed to overcome the challenges that he has faced," said Highmore. "For him to realize that he has gotten to a point in life where he is now surrounded by people who love him, who are there to support him, and who he cares so deeply about, it changes the way he sees his priorities in life. It shows just how far Shaun has come, and what it means to have unconditional love and share that with people."

The Good Doctor is an ABC medical drama that first aired in 2017 and lasted for 7 seasons. The series finale, titled "Goodbye" had Shaun making difficult decisions. Aside from learning that Dr Glassman is dying, one of his best friends, Claire Browne, has become a patient due to an antibiotic-resistant infection. Due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, production for the series finale was delayed and the total number of episodes was dropped from 15 to 10.

Who Is Dr Aaron Glassman in ‘The Good Doctor’ and Who Played Him?

Image via ABC

Richard Schiff played Dr Aaron Glassman in The Good Doctor since the show's pilot in 2017. This character is best described as a father figure to Shaun, as well as the president of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital for many years. While he and Shaun did have some conflicts, Glassman supported this young doctor throughout his adult life.

Schiff started his acting career in 1983, and since then has appeared in numerous projects, such as Volcano, Deep Impact, and Man of Steel, just to name a few. At the moment, Schiff is yet to be cast in any future roles after his Good Doctor tenure.

The Good Doctor is available to stream on Hulu.