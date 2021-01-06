"How do we deal with living in this dystopian era? I don't think any show addressed it as directly as 'The Good Fight.'"

Unless something goes very wrong with the 2020 election's final gasping days, when CBS All Access's The Good Fight returns for its fifth season it will be with the Biden Administration in the White House. And that will mark a massive change for the series, which launched in 2017 in strong reaction to having Donald Trump in office — to be clear, literally the first scene of the first episode featured Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) reacting to Trump's inauguration.

Baranski herself, while talking to Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for Collider's Ladies Night series, admitted in the clip below that it's "the $64,000 question" as to how a new President will affect The Good Fight. But she had only just begun talking to the writers of the show about how things might change at that point — while they were also figuring out how to incorporate so many other aspects of our new reality, like COVID and a "post-truth" society.

So, in predicting what might happen next on the show, "it's probably going to get more crazy than it's already been," Baranski said. "How do we deal with living in this dystopian era? I don't think any show addressed it as directly as The Good Fight."

Frankly, as I write this post right now, we're two weeks out from Inauguration Day and we still don't know what's going to happen in America on that day — so it's no wonder that at this point, there are a lot of questions left unanswered about what direction this show might take. But ultimately, The Good Fight's aim to be relevant to today will work to its advantage, according to Baranski: "This show will go on because history will go on." And while "may you live in interesting times" is considered to be a curse, there's no denying that The Good Fight has managed to make these interesting times into fascinating television.

Check out the interview below, and for the full Baranski experience (something we should all aspire to, frankly), check out Perri's complete Ladies Night interview.

