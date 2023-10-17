Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing the complete series of its critically acclaimed show The Good Fight on DVD. Starring Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart, The Good Fight is a spinoff of the successful series The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies as Alicia Florrick. Running for six seasons between 2017 and 2022, The Good Fight is a legal drama that's been hailed as "Better than almost any TV show" per Entertainment Weekly. It follows Lockhart after a financial scam destroys her career, reputation, and savings all in one blow. She picks herself up by joining a distinguished law firm in Chicago to take up the good fight (pun intended) once more.

From creators Robert & Michelle King The Good Fight had a stellar cast to work alongside Baranski, who you might recognize from Mamma Mia. Audra McDonald (who starred in the Shonda Rhimes series Private Practice) portrayed former United States Attorney Liz Reddick. Sarah Steele from This Is Us portrayed Marissa Gold, while Nyambi Nyambi from Dumb and Dumberer played lead investigator Jay Dipersia. The Good Fight often featured various guest stars as well, with big names such as Michael Sheen, Jane Lynch, Mandy Patinkin, and Andre Braugher to name a few.

What Features Are Included in ‘The Good Fight: The Complete Series' DVD?

Image via Paramount

The complete series DVD of The Good Fight will include an 18-disc collection to accommodate all six seasons — making it well over 50 hours of content for your binge-watching pleasure. The set will include over two hours of special features, including deleted and extended scenes, a farewell to The Good family, gag reels, and more. As for the creators, saying goodbye to the series last year was an emotional experience. In an exclusive interview with Collider, they shared that while they ended the series on their own terms it was still hard to say goodbye to the characters. "I’m sad to say goodbye to these characters and the chance to tell these very topical stories," said Michelle King. Luckily, thanks to Paramount Home Entertainment, their story will live on with the complete series collection.

You can bring home the complete DVD series of The Good Fight on November 7.