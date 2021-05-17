This is the first season after the election.

Paramount+ has released a new teaser for season 5 of The Good Fight, revealing the show will be back next month. Starring Christine Baranski as the lawyer Diane Lockhart, the new season of The Good Fight is expected to bring back its unique social commentary in a new political context, given that its main target, former President Donald Trump, lost the latest American elections.

The short teaser show an office with all furniture covered by white sheets, while a phone rings. After a few seconds, a hand quickly removes a sheet to reveal the phone underneath it. The phone gets picked up as the teaser reveals The Good Fight will be “picking up” this June.

Created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, the sequel to The Good Wife premiered as a direct response to Trump’s election in 2016. The first episode even featured protagonist Diane reacting to Trump’s inauguration. During its four seasons, the show explored sensible themes such as the alt-right, the #MeToo movement, fake news, and even the death of Jeffrey Epstein. With Joe Biden’s election last year, one could expect the show to lose its main source of inspiration, but Baranski already told Collider that Season 5 of The Good Fight will get even crazier.

The Good Fight will be back June 24, exclusively on Paramount+. All previous seasons are available right now at the streaming service. Check out the teaser below:

Here’s the synopsis for season 5 of The Good Fight:

“In the fifth season, Diane is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.”

