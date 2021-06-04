Ahead of the fifth season premiere later this month, Paramount+ has debuted a trailer for the newest season of The Good Fight.

This trailer for Season 5 is suitably bonkers, with new series regular Mandy Patinkin playing Hal Wackner, who opens a courtroom in the back of a copy shop. This season will also delve into the appropriateness of Diane (Christine Baranski) running an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald). There are also birds flying into Jane Lynch’s office window, hundreds of teddy bears, and Patinkin dancing with a person in a horse outfit. The Good Fight is back, and seemingly more insane than ever!

In addition to Baranski, McDonald, and Patinkin, the fifth season of The Good Fight will also star Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa. While the trailer does show Lynch returning to The Good Fight, we also see the return of Gary Cole, and the debut of Wayne Brady. The first episode of the new season will also say goodbye to series regulars Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo. Production on Season 4 was halted early due to COVID-19 pandemic, which meant the last season ended three episodes earlier than expected, and didn’t allow for a proper sendoff for either Jumbo or Lindo.

The Good Fight Season 5 comes to Paramount+ on June 24. Check out the trailer, synopsis, and key art for the new season below.

In the fifth season, Diane (Christine Baranski) is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers. Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

