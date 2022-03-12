Paramount+ has announced that the multi-time Emmy Award winner André Braugher will be joining the sixth season of their critically acclaimed show The Good Fight. Season 6 of the series is set to return to the streaming service this summer.

Braugher will be playing the role of Ri’Chard Lane, a showman lawyer and rainmaker who is forced on Audra McDonald's character, Liz, as a new partner. Ri’Chard is described as someone with a "wild mix of brilliance, geniality, religion and joyful hedonism. In short, he’s a handful." This will be a pivotal character in the sixth season. “Our dream of an actor is always someone who can mix comedy and drama equally, and André Braugher is exactly that,” said Robert and Michelle King, series co-creators, showrunners, and executive producers. “His work on Men of a Certain Age, Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and Homicide has been amazing and funny. We’re ecstatic that he finally has time in his schedule to come play.”

The Good Fight began airing in 2017 as a follow-up to The Good Wife, which ran from 2009-2016. The series follows Diane Lockhart jas she joins one of Chicago's Chicago's preeminent law firms after both her and young lawyer Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) have both Diane's savings and their reputations destroyed due to a huge financial scam. In addition to Baranski, Leslie, and the newly arriving Braugher, The Good Fight will also star Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa.

Braugher recently completed an eight-season run on the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Captain Ray Holt, a role that saw him win two Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and received four Emmy Award nominations. Braugher also won an Emmy Award and received a Golden Globe nomination for his starring role in FX’s miniseries, Thief. As for The Good Fight, the legal drama received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Original Main Title Music in 2017 and Outstanding Music and Lyrics in 2018.

The Good Fight is set to return for its sixth season on Paramount+ sometime in the summer of 2022. You can see new photos of Braugher in the upcoming season of the popular series as well as read its official description down below.

The sixth season of 'The Good Fight' has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

