Paramount+ has announced that Mad Men star John Slattery will be joining the cast of the sixth season of the streaming service's critically acclaimed show The Good Fight. Season 6 of the series is set to return to the streaming service this summer.

The announcement comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who is saying that Slattery will be playing the role of Lyle Bettencourt. The character's official description via THR says that he is "a brilliant, sophisticated and sensitive physician who helps Diane through a crazy time." The Good Fight co-creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King provided a statement with the casting announcement, saying, "We couldn’t be more excited to have the enormously talented, usually-too-busy John Slattery join the cast. We feel like we’ve been chasing him forever.”

Slattery's most impressive credit was his long tenure on Mad Men as Roger Sterling, a role that would net the actor three SAG Awards as well as four Emmy nominations. Other credits include the role of the older version of Howard Stark throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe in films such as Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame. The Good Fight has received two Emmy nominations over its five soon-to-be six-season run, being nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Music in 2017 and Outstanding Music and Lyrics in 2018.

Created in 2017, The Good Fight is a follow-up series to The Good Wife, which ran from 2009 to 2016. The series follows Diane Lockhart jas she joins one of Chicago's Chicago's preeminent law firms after both her and young lawyer Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) have both Diane's savings and their reputations destroyed due to a huge financial scam. Slattery joins the growing list of new cast members for the series' sixth season, with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star André Braugher coming on board in March.

The Good Fight also stars Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart as well as Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, and Charmaine Bingwa. Along with being the series creators and showrunners, Robert and Michelle King also serve as executive producers alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold. CBS Studios produces.

The Good Fight is set to return for its sixth season on Paramount+ sometime in the summer of 2022. You can read the official description for the upcoming series return down below:

The sixth season of 'The Good Fight' has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.

