After years of pressing forward to do what’s right, The Good Fight will bow out with Season 6. Acting as a spinoff to the hit series, The Good Wife, the series served as the first scripted original to come out of what was CBS All Access before it turned into Paramount+. Picking up its story one year after the events of The Good Wife, The Good Fight follows Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) an up-and-coming lawyer who, following a publicly humiliating scandal, joins forces with her mentor and godmother, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). With Diane also facing a downward slump in her career (and in her bank account), both women sign on to join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at her law firm. Throughout the series, the women take on high-profile cases and attempt to regain the revered names they once had. While Leslie and Jumbo both signed off after seasons three and four, respectively, Baranski continues to tell the story of Diane Lockhart and her quest for justice.

Season 6 will hit Paramount+ on Thursday, September 8, and will take viewers on what the series creators and showrunners, Robert and Michelle King, call the perfect wrap-up for the cast of characters behind the drama. In the show’s final season, audiences can expect to become embroiled with the characters and their storylines as the series sets out to have art mimic life with the lawyers taking on cases reflecting Roe v. Wade and voting rights all while an ever-present tension grows between the United States and Russia. The logline also reveals that the upcoming season will make “the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

Along with Baranski returning for the upcoming season, fans can expect to see John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, Audra McDonald, and Andre Braugher in main roles with Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston appearing as guests. The Kings both serve as executive producers on behalf of their King Size Productions alongside Baranski, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein, Jonathan Tolins, and Jacquelyn Reingold with the series coming from CBS Studios and Scott Free Productions. The Kings co-created The Good Fight with Phil Alden Robinson.

While many will be upset to hear the series is wrapping, the Kings hoped to assuage fans by teasing the possibility of another story being told that would focus on secondary characters — of which there are many. Leaving us on a note of positivity, the creative couple said, “Our hope-slash-scheme is to find ways to work with all of [the cast and crew] again in the future.”

The Good Fight Season 6 premieres on Paramount+ on September 8.

