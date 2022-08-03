After revealing that Season 6 of The Good Fight was going to be the series’ final run, Paramount+ is following up with the trailer for the upcoming last episodes. Once again, the legal drama will chronicle a group of lawyers’ attempt to navigate the American legal system which, more often than not, convicts innocent people, is racially biased, and sometimes just flat-out makes no sense.

Back when The Good Fight premiered in 2017, lead character Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) was forced to do a 180 right before she was about to retire because not only her life savings were stolen as part of a scam, but Donald Trump also got elected. Now, the trailer for Season 6 is here to reveal that, much like most of us, Diane has the sensation that the world hasn’t progressed much in the last six years – in fact, sometimes it even feels like it’s moving backwards.

To the rhythm of the powerful instrumental soundtrack the show is known for, the trailer reveals that Diane’s coping mechanism with the overwhelming events around her – hallucinogen microdosing – is once again making reality and illusion blend to the point that the fantasy makes more sense than real life. Of course, all of that is delivered in the acclaimed and distinct cynic humor that made both The Good Fight and The Good Wife award-winning shows.

Much to fans’ disappointment, it seems that The Good Fight will bow out without featuring the flagship series’ main character: Alicia Florrick, played by Julianna Margulies. The three-time Emmy winner was invited by series creators Robert King and Michelle King for a three-episode arc back in 2019, but the invitation sparked controversy when Margulies stated that she refused to be paid less than she originally made on The Good Wife. As a result, her character is only briefly mentioned in The Good Fight as a tongue-in-cheek reference.

The Good Fight also stars John Slattery (Mad Men), Sarah Steele (Spanglish), Michael Boatman (Madam Secretary), Nyambi Nyambi (Mike & Molly), Charmaine Bingwa (Black Box), Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age), and Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). Absolute fan-favorites Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston are set to return as guest stars.

Paramount+ premieres Season 6 of The Good Fight on September 8.You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis for the final season here: