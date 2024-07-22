The Big Picture Nick Jonas shines in a sneak peek from The Good Half, delivering a heartfelt performance as a semi-awkward man returning home.

The film features a star-studded cast including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

Directed by Robert Schwartzman, The Good Half is a coming-of-age drama that explores themes of connection and coming to terms with life's challenges.

Although we’ll never truly see him as anything but confident, suave, and debonaire, Nick Jonas almost had us fooled for a second in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek for his upcoming feature, The Good Half. Marking the musician and actor’s first time in a leading role, Jonas delivers a convincing performance as a semi-awkward man returning to his hometown in today’s teaser. The heartfelt drama is stacked with recognizable names including Brittany Snow (X), David Arquette (the Scream franchise), Alexandra Shipp (Anyone But You), Matt Walsh (Veep), and Elisabeth Shue (The Boys).

It looks like we’re witnessing a meet-cute in the making in today’s exclusive sneak peek of The Good Half. Jonas’ Renn is standing outside the airport on a rainy day in Cleveland, chatting with Shipp’s Zoey as the pair wait for their respective rides. Showing interest in why the man is back in his hometown, Zoey tries to get to the bottom of it but Renn cryptically dances around the question. Just as she’s about to “ask a million more questions,” Zoey’s car pulls up. Not wanting to miss a connection, Renn awkwardly stumbles verbally while asking Zoey on a date, to which she obliges and passes him her number before the teaser cuts to black.

What we’d dub as a grown-up coming-of-age movie that looks akin to other favorites like Garden State and Elizabethtown, The Good Half centers on Renn’s homecoming after his mother passes away. He’s back for the funeral and spending time with his family, but what he finds along the way is connection — both new and old — as he not only faces the loss of a parent but also comes to terms with his current standing in life.

Who’s Behind ‘The Good Half’?

Like the movie’s leading man, the film’s helmer is also a triple threat, as The Good Half serves as the latest feature-length project by Robert Schwartzman. Along with holding credits as the director behind titles including Dreamland, The Unicorn, and The Argument, as well as on-screen roles in classics like The Virgin Suicides and The Princess Diaries, Schwartzman has also toured the world as the frontman of the band Rooney. Schwartzman’s Utopia (Shiva Baby) backs the film and audiences can catch a very special limited theatrical release courtesy of Fathom Events on July 23 and 25. The events will be moderated by Kiernan Shipka (Totally Killer) with a virtual Q&A to include a conversation with Jonas and Schwartzman.

You can check out the exclusive sneak peek above. And stay tuned at Collider for all the latest movie news.

