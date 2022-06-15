Nearly 30 years after first appearing together in Dave, Kevin Kline and Sigourney Weaver will once again share the screen as stars of the upcoming Amblin Partners picture The Good House, which was recently acquired by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. Originally set to be released by Universal, the North American rights had come up for grabs again and now find a home and release date with a partner that is happy to have the legendary actors attached.

Roadside co-presidents Eric d'Arbeloff and Howard Cohen spoke glowingly about Weaver, telling Deadline "in a career full of spectacular performances, creating so many indelible characters, Sigourney Weaver delivers one of our absolute favorites as a New Englander who's in over her head." The adaptation was directed by Maya Forbes (Infinitely Polar Bear) and Wally Wolodarsky (The Polka King) and also includes Morena Baccarin (Deadpool), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), and David Rasche (Succession).

This is the third time that Kline and Weaver have starred opposite each other, and if the previous examples are anything to go by, The Good House has a good chance for award season. The Oscar-nominated, Ivan Reitman-led Dave was a critical success, and currently holds a 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The two were back together for Ang Lee's The Ice Storm in 1997, a film that earned Weaver the BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Lionsgate executive vice president Eda Kowan called the pair a "magical combination for screen audiences" and said the film is "exceptional, funny, and moving." The entertainment company will team up again with Roadside Attractions, which has managed to land 23 Academy Award nominations since opening its doors in 2003. After the acquisition, the love isn't just a one-way street. Forbes and Wolodarsky told Deadline that they "couldn't be more thrilled" to be with Lionsgate and Roadside, adding that they "consistently love the movies they release" and called them "terrific partners."

The film, which is based on Ann Leary's 2013 bestselling novel of the same name, will have its U.S. premiere on June 18 during the Tribeca Film Festival. The Good House will focus on Weaver's Hildy Good, a realtor from New England who rekindles love with Kline's Frank Getchell, an old high school boyfriend, as she battles with her own demons and insecurities.

It debuted at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival and is now scheduled to hit theaters on September 30 in the U.S. The Good House was produced by Jane Rosenthal (The Irishman), Berry Welsh (The Irishman), and Aaron Ryder (Arrival).