RoadsideFlix has just released a new trailer for their film The Good House, a scrubby new comedic drama that will take us all to that white clapboard New England cottage we always wanted to get away to. The Good House, which stars acting legends, Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline, is set to be released in theaters on September 30, 2022.

The Good House stars Weaver as Hildy Good, a wry and witty New England realtor with regional roots that go back all the way to the infamous Salem Witch Trials, a connection that may or may not be a bad omen for the direction of Hildy's increasingly complicated life. Hildy, who drinks enough to warrant at least one intervention, likes to keep her life compartmentalized. Neat and tidy like the idyllic-looking small town in which she lives. But when she rekindles an old romance with her high school sweetheart, Frank Getchell, played by Kline, the delicate balance of her life will soon come undone, and Hildy will have to reckon with the person she has spent her entire life trying to avoid: herself.

The new trailer gives us an inside look at the new film which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Ann Leary. The trailer is full of the brusk and stunning beauty of New England, full of rocky bay views, sailboats, clapboard houses, stone fireplaces, and some very charming characters. The trailer also gives us a look at Hildy Good, the film's protagonist and guide through the inner workings of the town and her life. The trailer is cut through with asides from Hildy, who gives us a glimpse into her own psychology and reasoning behind such matters as the difference between vodka and wine. Some of her troubles in her life thus far include an ex-husband who left her for a man and a stint or so in rehab for alcoholism.

Image via RoadsideFlix

Along with Weaver and Kline, the film also stars Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney. Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky directed the film. The Good House will premier exclusively in theaters on September 30, 2022, just in time for the leaf peepers to head up the coast to the mountainous beauty of New England. Until then, you can curl up with a nice flannel, a cup of Dunkin', and catch the new trailer for the film below.