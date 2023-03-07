In the sixteenth episode of The Good Doctor's sixth season, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) will be taking off his lab coat for a while in order to make room for the defenders of law and justice. Steering away from hospital facilities, ABC has released the trailer for the medical drama's next episode titled "The Good Lawyer," which not only takes viewers to the court setting but also serves as an integrated pilot episode for the possible female-led spin-off series.

The planned spin-off will be introduced in the upcoming season of The Good Doctor via a backdoor pilot. Kennedy McMann (Nancy Drew) and Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) will appear as special guests in the upcoming episode, introducing the characters they will play if The Good Lawyer is picked up and given a series order. The trailer shows Higmore's Shaun trying to obtain legal representation with McMann's Joni DeGoot, a brilliant young lawyer who is diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Described as a "brilliant, funny, and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm," her OCD symptoms enable her to focus more intently on details and see things from a different angle, though—of course—not without some negative effects on her personal life. The trailer also highlights Shaun choosing Joni to represent him in the malpractice case he is being sued for, despite Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) bringing Huffman's “highly regarded attorney" Janet Stewart to take over the case.

In Episode 15 of the show's sixth season, Shaun received unfortunate news about being sued for malpractice. Though the details of the case are still unknown, the promo delves deeper, with Shaun putting his faith in Joni. Even with Janet's reservation about the young lawyer, Dr. Murphy chooses Joni to represent him because he thinks she will be able to understand him better given that they both manage to lead successful professional lives despite their respective disorders.

What Is The Good Doctor About?

Based on a South Korean drama of the same name starring Joo Won (Carter) and Moon Chae-won (Flower of Evil), The Good Doctor follows a young autistic savant resident surgeon—who possesses exceptional medical abilities—at an American surgical unit, San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He didn't let his condition get in the way of excelling in the medical field, even with various obstacles along his journey to save lives.

The embedded pilot will be directed by Ruben Fleischer, with David Shore and Liz Friedman serving as the episode's co-writers. The potential The Good Lawyer spin-off was initially announced in August 2022. Though The Good Lawyer looks like a good spin-off for the award-winning medical drama, it has not yet been given a series order.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates on the potential spinoff. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the backdoor pilot below.