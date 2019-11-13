Bill Condon on Directing ‘The Good Liar’ and What Happened to His ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ Movie

0

–

With the smart and twisty adult thriller, The Good Liar, opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with director Bill Condon for an extended interview at the Collider studio. During the wide-ranging conversation, Condon talked about the difficulty in making an adult thriller, casting Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, how Mirren’s idea changed the ending, what he learned from early screenings, memorable moments from filming, deleted scenes, and a lot more. In addition, he talked about making Beauty and the Beast, what happened with The Bride of Frankenstein and the Richard Pryor project, his involvement with The Greatest Showman, and answered a few fun questions like what TV show he’d like to guest write and direct, what props does he own, what film scared him as a kid, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, The Good Liar stars Ian McKellen as a lifelong con artist who starts to woo a wealthy widow (Helen Mirren), but as she opens her home and life to him, he develops feelings. What should have been an easy con escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. The film also stars Russell Tovey and Jim Carter.

While Mirren and McKellen have worked together on the stage, this was their first time sharing the screen and, as you might expect, they were fantastic. If you’re looking for a smart adult thriller where it will constantly keep you guessing, you should check out The Good Liar.

Check out what Condon had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Bill Condon: