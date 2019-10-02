‘The Good Liar’ Trailer Will Make You Wonder Who Its Real Con Artist Is

0

One of my top-ten most anticipated films of the fall is New Line’s The Good Liar, which pairs acting legends Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren for the first time together on the big screen. I just love this kind of twist-filled movie, where you’re never quite sure who is playing whom. Either way, it’s clear that these two lost souls deserve each other.

McKellen plays Roy Courtnay, a career con artist who can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. This crackling new trailer effectively communicates the plot, and I like how it hints at the fact that Roy isn’t driven by money, but by the love of the game — the art of the con, so to speak.

Bill Condon directs from a script by Jeffrey Hatcher (Mr. Holmes), based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. Condon also produced the film with Greg Yolen, while the director’s longtime collaborator Jack Morrissey executive produced alongside Richard Brener, Andrea Johnston, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth, Anjay Nagpal and Nick O’Hagan.

Russell Tovey (Quantico) and Jim Carter (Downton Abbey) co-star in The Good Liar, which was filmed on location in London and Berlin, and is rated R for “some strong violence, language, and brief nudity.” I won’t even wager a guess as to what that alludes to, so we’ll just leave that as one of the film’s many mysteries.

Warner Bros. will release The Good Liar on Nov. 15 against the new Kristen Stewart-led Charlie’s Angels, the star-studded Ford v Ferrari, and A24’s well-reviewed indie Waves, as well as a National Enquirer documentary called Scandalous that looks absolutely fascinating. What a weekend! Check out the new 60-second trailer below and let me know what you think on Twitter.