Launched in 2012, distribution company Vertical Entertainment has become known for its penchant for indie movies over the past decade. Boasting a long list of horror, crime, romance, action, and everything in between, you've probably seen at least a handful of their movies in recent years. In 2022, Aubrey Plaza earned critical acclaim for her role in the crime thriller Emily the Criminal, while earlier this year Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp appeared in Vertical's mystery thriller The Tutor. Now comes The Good Mother, an upcoming crime thriller centered on a grieving mother's search for answers. Starring an incredible cast and promising to unravel a complex mystery, The Good Mother is set to hit screens soon.

Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about The Good Mother.

When and Where Can You Watch The Good Mother?

Vertical Entertainment acquired the distribution rights for The Good Mother in June 2023. We can confirm that The Good Mother will be released by Vertical Entertainment exclusively in theaters across the United States on September 1, 2023.

Residents in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand can expect to see the movie at a later date.

Regarding where the movie will stream, we believe The Good Mother will likely be available on Hulu when the time comes. Hulu is home to a fantastic collection of movies, including Vertical Entertainment's romantic-comedy Maybe I Do starring Diane Keaton and Emma Roberts, and To Catch a Killer starring Shailene Woodley. Plans start at $7.99 per month.

Is There a Trailer for The Good Mother?

A trailer for The Good Mother was released on Vertical Entertainment's YouTube channel on August 2, 2023. The video begins with a montage of Michael's last moments, in which we see a car pursuing him as he flees on foot through deserted streets and is ultimately shot. While Marissa rushes to the hospital, Michael can be heard in his final voicemail telling Marissa that there's something important he must tell her in person. Following Michael's death, Marissa is determined to find those responsible and is told by her surviving son (a police officer) that although they have a lead, it's not something she should be involved in. However, Marissa's boss at the newspaper tells her that she's his best writer, and implies she should write about the situation. Additionally, we see Marissa and Paige come to blows at Michael's funeral, where Paige reveals that she's carrying Michael's child. The two women tentatively begin to trust each other, and Paige's insider knowledge about the world Michael was involved in proves invaluable. Using Marissa's journalism skills and Paige's first-hand experiences, the two women join forces to investigate the crime-riddled city that took away the man they love.

What Is The Good Mother About?

The Good Mother centers on the story of talented journalist Marissa Bennings and takes place in upstate New York, in the immediate aftermath of the murder of Marissa's estranged son Michael. Due to Michael being involved in the dark world of drugs and crime, Marissa rightfully suspects that her troubled son's death was far from a random attack. Alongside Michael's pregnant girlfriend Paige, Marissa delves into the mystery surrounding the young man's death. Together, Marissa and Paige - reluctantly assisted by Marissa's police officer son - uncover a violent world of danger and corruption. As the two women slowly untangle the thread of secrecy, they're shocked to realize that Michael's death is merely the tip of the iceberg in the bleak underbelly of their city.

The official synopsis for the film reads:

Starring Academy Award®-winner Hilary Swank, the film follows a journalist grieving the murder of her son who forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) to track down the killers in the seedy world of drugs and corruption.

Who's In the Cast of The Good Mother?

Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) stars as the journalist and grieving mother Marissa Bennings. Joining her is House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke as Marissa's deceased son's girlfriend Paige, Jack Reynor (Midsommar) as Marissa's police officer son, and Hopper Penn (Between Worlds) as Marissa's deceased son Michael. Also in the cast are Norm Lewis (Sex and the City 2), Karen Aldridge (Severance), and Dilone (The Novice).

What Is the Background of The Good Mother?

The Good Mother was officially announced in July 2022, although back then the movie was titled Mother's Milk. Going off of the trailer, the previous title likely references the type of drug Michael and his friend are suspected of selling. In the trailer, Michael's brother explains that before his death, Michael had been selling a variety of class-A substances, including "stuff called mother's milk".

Filming for The Good Mother took a mere month to complete, with shooting taking place in and around New York.

Who Made The Good Mother?

The Good Mother is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (As You Are), and written by Joris-Peyrafitte alongside As You Are collaborator Madison Harrison. As well as starring as Marissa, Swank serves as an executive producer alongside Luke Daniels (The Protégé), Lizzie Friedman (The Stanford Prison Experiment), Richard Goldberg (Archive), Peter Jarowey (Last Sentinel), Karen Lauder (Max Payne), Greg Little (Women Like You), Brent Stiefel (Obvious Child), and Peter Winther (The Patriot). Charlotte Hornsby (Master) serves as the movie's cinematographer.

