Collider can exclusively reveal the brand-new poster and trailer of The Good Neighbor, the psychological thriller starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers (Vikings, The Tudors, Bend It Like Beckham), Luke Kleintank (The Man In The High Castle, Crown Vic), Eloise Smyth (Harlots, The Frankenstein Chronicles) and Bruce Davison (Willard, X-Men). The film is set to release in theaters and on-demand on June 17, 2022.

The upcoming thriller focuses on neighbors David (Kleintank) and Robert (Meyers). After a night of drinking together, the pair accidentally hit a woman riding her bike on the drive home and flee the scene. Desperate to not get discovered, the pair start to plan on how to cover up their crime, which includes David using his position as a journalist to get as much information as possible and Robert destroying evidence, shown off in the new trailer as he dumps the car they were driving that night into a lake. It is at a press conference that David meets Vanessa (Smyth), the sister of the victim who is hellbent on figuring out what happened. The trailer teases that she and David start to form a romantic connection, and it is that connection and the growing fear of the truth getting out that starts to build tension between David and Robert, with the latter ready to do terrible things to keep their secret hidden.

Stephen Rick served as the film's director as well as the writer alongside Ross Partridge (Room 104). The Good Neighbor is a remake of Rick's 2011 directorial debut, the German thriller Unter Nachbarn. You can see the new poster for the upcoming film down below.

The Good Neighbor is produced by Dean Altit, Yulia Zayceva, Forma Pro Films, and Altit Media Group. Executive producers on the film include Kimberly Hines, Rami Jaber, Kia Jam, Jeff Kranzdorf, Ross Partridge, Max Pavlov, Igor Pronin, Svetlana Punte, Qais Qandil, Stephan Rick, Patrick Rizzotti, and Jim Steele. Screen Media acquired the North American distribution rights back in March, with Highland Film Group handling international sales.

The Good Neighbor is set to release in theaters and on-demand on June 17, 2022. You can watch the new trailer down below.

Here's the official synopsis:

In The Good Neighbor, a nightmarish evening in Latvia unfolds when neighbors David (Luke Kleintank) who has just been reassigned for work as a journalist work and Robert (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) accidentally hit a woman on her bike and flee the scene of the crime. When the women’s sister arrives searching for the truth, Robert does unspeakable things to protect their secret. The film is a remake of the German thriller, Unter Nachbarn, which marked Rick’s feature film debut. Coming full circle, Rick now revisits his Hitchcockian thriller ten years after the making to terrify American audiences with the same question: “How well do you know your neighbor?”

