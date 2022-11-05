The Good Nurse is a newly released movie on Netflix that follows two nurses, played by Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain; the former is believed by his colleagues to be blamed for the string of patient fatalities. The film is based on Charles Graeber's 2013 true-crime book of the same name on serial murderer Charles Cullen.

The movie's release also allows viewers to explore the library of true-story medical movies. Since there are so many new developments and occurrences in the medical field annually, some of them have been adapted for the big screen so that a larger audience may learn about them.

'Awakenings' (1990)

Awakenings is a drama movie directed by Penny Marshall and based on Oliver Sacks' 1973 autobiography of the same name. It depicts the tale of Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), a neurologist who is modeled after Sacks, who in 1969 made the positive discovery about the drug L-Dopa. He then gives it to individuals with catatonia who survived the encephalitis lethargica outbreak that occurred between 1917 and 1928.

The movie fully conveys what the book tries to deliver with an incredible depiction of the bravery of the patients and the deep experience of their physicians. In a tiny manner, Awakenings help the viewers to relive what it was like to be born, to open one’s eyes, and to appreciate the state of being alive.

'Dallas Buyer Club' (2013)

Dallas Buyer Club is based on the true story of AIDS and HIV patient Ron Woodroof, who was the subject of a long 1992 article by author and journalist Bill Minutaglio in The Dallas Morning News. The movie follows Woodroof (Matthew McConaughey) as he smuggled illegal pharmaceuticals into Texas to treat his symptoms and distributed them to other AIDS victims by founding the ‘Dallas Buyer Club’.

The subject of Dallas Buyer Club is not minimized, avoided, or sugarcoated; instead, Ron, a grating character who is neither a hero nor an antagonist, is openly exposed to the audiences to see both his bright and dark sides. The combination of a piercing character study and a pharmacological docudrama is lively and engaging, clocking up perfectly at a little under two hours.

'Lorenzo’s Oil' (1992)

Lorenzo’s Oil is a drama film directed and written by George Miller. The movie is based on the actual account of Augusto and Michaela Odone, the parents who developed Lorenzo's oil as a result of their quest to find treatment for their son Lorenzo Odone's adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

The film takes a sad narrative and pushes it to the edge, demonstrating how far individuals will go to muster bravery and ingenuity. Additionally, Nick Nolte and Susan Sarandon provide brave, moving, and impactful performances. In order to make the audience feel involved, Miller follows the parents' thinking process rather than insulting the audience’s intellect by turning this narrative into an easily-solved docudrama.

'And the Band Played On' (1993)

And the Band Played On is a TV film docudrama directed by Roger Spottiswoode. The movie is based on Randy Shilts' best-selling nonfiction book And the Band Played On: Politics, People, and the AIDS Epidemic from 1987. It tells the tale of the AIDS epidemic's discovery and how the scientific community's political squabbles made it difficult to combat it in its early stages.

The movie's strength is its reluctance to moralize, concentrating for the whole of its running length on individuals who are afflicted by the sickness and those who are trying to combat it while also including the political context of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Outstanding performances, a message that is unwavering, and compassion and empathy on both sides give the movie all the advantages of a documentary without really being one.

'Miss Ever’s Boys' (1997)

The four-decade-long The Tuskegee Study of Untreated Blacks with Syphilis served as the inspiration for the American made-for-television drama Miss Evers' Boys. The movie tells the story of the research that chose 412 afflicted males and gave them liniments and placebos under the guise of long-term therapy. The goal of the study was to see whether black people responded to the disease's overall effects similarly to white people.

The movie provides an honest and unflinching look into the experiments most people are unaware of and provides a useful perspective on how things were back then. Moreover, the compelling narrative that filmmaker Joseph Sargent presented to the big screen is attractive and entertaining, and it has a bigger influence on society now than he could have ever imagined.

'Something the Lord Made' (2004)

Something the Lord Made is based on Katie McCabe's Like Something the Lord Made, a National Magazine Award-winning story from Washingtonian Magazine. The film is about the "Blue Baby doctor," a white surgeon named Alfred Blalock (Alan Rickman) who invented modern heart surgery, and the relationship between him and the black cardiac pioneer Vivien Thomas (Yasiin Bey).

This dramatization of a significant historical figure who invented heart surgery and cutting-edge surgical methods is subtly illuminated and well-performed. The film is moving without being too sentimental; it doesn't exaggerate the drama that naturally exists in the two men's relationship or the time period in which they lived but more focus on their work.

'The Intouchables' (2011)

The Intouchables is a French comedy-drama based on the actual tale of Abdel Sellou, played by Omar Sy, an unemployed Algerian-born citizen of a lower-class district in Paris, and Philippe Pozzo di Borgo (François Cluzet) a rich businessman who was rendered paralyzed following a paragliding accident and employs a Sy’s character from the projects to be his caregiver.

Without delving into the strenuous, agonizing details bringing tragedy to a close, The Intouchables is a masterpiece of French cinema - sorrowful, yet still upbeat, and very realistic. Along with their outstanding chemistry, the two leading actors, Cluzet and Sy delivered a fantastic and moving performance.

'Brian’s Song' (1971)

Brian’s Song recounts the story of Brian Piccolo (James Caan), a pro football player for the Chicago Bears who was diagnosed with a terminal illness in 1965, and his relationship with his teammate Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). The 1970 autobiography I Am Third, written by Sayers, contains an account of his relationship with Piccolo and how he dealt with Piccolo's sickness, which serves as the inspiration for the film.

Even if some images are plainly comedic and the movie unmistakably seems like it belongs in the 1970s, it still manages to be successful and touch certain emotional chords. The movie is fairly brief and does a great job of packing the impact it needs to in this given amount of time.

My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown or known simply as My Left Foot, is a biographical comedy-drama that was directed by Jim Sheridan and based on Christy Brown’s 1954 autobiography of the same name. The film follows Christy Brown (Daniel Day-Lewis), an Irish man from a big, impoverished family who was born with cerebral palsy as he develops into a cantankerous artist who writes and paints with his deft left foot.

The most significant reason My Left Foot is a superb movie is that it paints such a thorough picture of this man's life. The film is beautifully jubilant and unexpectedly funny. Moreover, the two actors who portrayed young and adult Christy combined all of Christy’s experiences into a single seamless performance of astounding power and beauty.

'Sybil' (2007)

The 1973 novel Sybil by Flora Rheta Schreiber dramatized the life of Shirley Ardell Mason, a multiple personality disorder patient, commonly known then as ‘split personality,’ now called dissociative identity disorder (DID). This served as the basis for the 2007 film, Sybil. The movie chronicles the tale of the titular character, played by Tammy Blanchard, whose mistreatment as a child caused her condition to grow.

Despite featuring a patient with multiple personality disorders at its heart, the movie is really more about finding courage and hope after trauma. Additionally, the film takes a clever and scientific approach to the material, which makes it simpler for audiences to comprehend and empathize with the characters.

