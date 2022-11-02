Academy-nominated director Tobias Lindholm recently sat down with Collider’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub to discuss his latest Netflix film The Good Nurse. The tense true-crime drama, which is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Charles Graeber, is a sharp depiction of real-life nurse Charlie Cullen’s (Eddie Redmayne) numerous murders via lethal injections, and the relationship that was struck between him and fellow nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain). With a script penned by Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Last Night in Soho), the film explores two polar opposite sides of man’s ability to experience compassion, or a lack thereof.

During his interview with Collider, Lindholm suggests that whatever motivated Charlie to enact these chilling murders was never his main focal point, but rather, “it was about how the system allowed this to happen year after year.” The Good Nurse is told through Amy’s point of view, and it’s Amy who ultimately brings Charlie’s crimes to light. The director also gives insight into why the film was shot largely in chronological order, and how working with his friend and the film’s editor Adam Nielsen helped refine the story. You can watch the interview above, or read what the director had to say below. For more on The Good Nurse, check out Ross Bonaime's glowing review.

COLLIDER: I want to start with a sincere congrats on the movie. I thought you did a great job with the material.

TOBIAS LINDHOLM: Thank you so much. I really appreciate it, and I appreciate all the bad boys in your background.

So I like throwing a curve at the beginning. If someone has actually never seen anything you've directed before, what is the first thing you want them watching and why?

LINDHOLM: That's a good question. The contradiction thing in my work is probably that I'm educated as a screenwriter. I should be a huge fan of imagination. And yet my own imagination seems to be the most boring thing I can think of. I am obsessed with the world around me. I'm obsessed at looking at details in the world that I live in and try to find ways to tell stories that can learn us something about living a human life in this world. And that has been my project ever since film school. I remember when I started as a screenwriter, I remember thinking that the best dialogue I could find was from documentaries. And that kind of states it perfectly. I need reality like naturalism, not classic European social realism, but naturalism seems to be the engine in my work.

Before I get into talking about The Good Nurse, I am a huge fan of Mindhunter. I think it's the best thing Netflix has ever made. I just love that series. Can you just talk a little bit about being part of it and getting to work on such a special series?

LINDHOLM: Oh, I was so blessed. I was trained as a screenwriter. I'd never been on a film set before I directed my first film. I was used to shooting in a very Scandinavian dogma way with a handheld camera where we would just throw it around. Then suddenly, Fincher, a big hero of mine, called me and asked me to join him on Mindhunter. I saw it as an opportunity to go back to film school and really learned from the best. So I went over and part of me going over was to direct two episodes, but also follow David Fincher on one of his episodes. And I was able to sit there and take notes and make drawings of how he placed the camera and how that whole thing worked. And I truly learned a lot from it on many levels. And also, I learned how to be able to focus on a big American set instead of these small Scandinavian sets I was used to. So I owe David and Mindhunter a lot, and it was a pleasure to work on it.

Yeah, I mean, what's funny is how many people would pay to be in that situation to watch Fincher work up close.

LINDHOLM: I know I felt blessed, and I sat there. I had no idea how to block a scene back then. So I would sit in the hotel room at night just making drawings and trying to understand the logic of why, and how the camera, and the actor, what that relationship was like. And slowly that craft grew on me.

But jumping into why I get to talk to you, one of the things that's interesting is that in the film you never explain or try to explain Charlie's motivations. It's from Jessica's point of view. And it's unusual because most Hollywood movies are always trying to offer more and get into the weeds. Can you sort of talk about why you didn't want to show that? Because I personally think you made the right call.

LINDHOLM: Well, thank you. And listen, I think that you and I, as human beings, we have a need to bring order into chaos and to try to understand the unexplainable. But it is unexplainable, and I don't think that any reason would've made sense. I don't think that anything Charlie could say would actually be believable. I don't think that there is one good reason that he did this. Clearly, it's a very damaged human being that ends up doing something this evil, no doubt. The question for me that I found interesting was not about Charlie, it was about how the system allowed this to happen year after year. I think that was the big question mark that needed to be raised. Not trying to find a fascinating reason for Charlie to do this, but how and why did the system not stop him?

Yeah, watching the film, I got very angry because the worst part is you know this is probably still happening. People that should not be in positions like that are probably still there because of the American healthcare system.

LINDHOLM: Well, I wouldn't even only blame it on the American healthcare system. I'd say I'm from Denmark, and we have a totally different system. And yet the systems that we build also seem to turn against us and forget its humanity in some way to try to protect itself. And that's the whole reason to make this film is to remind everybody of the responsibility we, as individuals, carry in these systems. We need to speak up, we need to take action like Amy did, and we need to believe in the value of humanity even though the systems seems inhumane.

I love talking to directors about the editing room and the editing process because obviously it's where it comes together. So, how did this film possibly change in the editing room based on any friends and family screenings or early screenings?

LINDHOLM: One of my best friends, Adam Nielsen, the editor of this film as well, and I, we've been working together for the last 15 years, and I was lucky enough to bring all the material home. So we sat in my office in Copenhagen and edited this film, far away from anybody. And had the time, and was given the time, to find the story or to refine the story that we wanted to tell. I think what most struck me was that the less of Charlie's darkness we showed, the darker he became. And that was an interesting journey in Eddie's portrayal.

The opening was a little different. There was a little more to it in the planning and in the way we shot it, but we ended up deciding, just opening on that zoom-in on Eddie, not really knowing what was going on. Clearly inspired by the opening shot of the verdict where Paul Newman is playing a pinball machine. Slowly the camera's just moving in, and we are realizing, "Oh, we have to look at this guy. We don't know why yet, but he's going to be an important part of this story." That allowed us to... We were interested in Charlie at that point, but that allowed us to not focus on his darkness, but focus on him solely as the friend that Amy really needed. And that became even clearer in the edit.

Image via Netflix

I read that you shot a lot of stuff in order. Why was that important to you to do that?

LINDHOLM: I think the actors here are clearly great. They can do anything. But yet the logic of this story was like there were two parts. One was the part where Amy didn't know that Charlie was a killer, and was a friend. And then there was a second part where she knew. And the question was how would she deal with that? And what we did was we shot the first half almost in sequence, and then we would shoot the next half, almost in sequence, not completely. Because of COVID we had to shoot out some locations.

But nevertheless, it was important for me so that both I, the cinematographer, the way we shot the movie and the actors completely understood the logic of what was going on in front of us. What we would do was we would increase the amount of close-ups, and we would go closer and closer as we got into the part where Amy knows that Charlie's the killer, and we would be more observant at an arm's length in the part where she didn't know. So the whole way we shot it was kind of dictated on where we were in the story and the only way to really do that was to try to keep it in sequence.

The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix.