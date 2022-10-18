Charlie Cullen appeared to be a perfectly normal nurse to the average patient or employee. To the outside observer, he had a loving family and a positive working relationship and was just a friendly face to make one's stay at the hospital just a bit more bearable. But behind that warm exterior, even those who would consider Cullen among their closest friends could have never predicted the reality of the man who would go on to become one of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. The story of his crimes and how they were exposed is now getting the feature film treatment with The Good Nurse (2022), directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War) and based on the book of the same name by Charles Graeber. Starring two Academy Award winners with Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything) as Charlie Cullen and Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) as Amy Loughren, the film is already being received decently well by critics, with a positive Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%.

Cullen was dubbed "The Angel of Death" after the full extent of his crimes was revealed. During his medical career of over fifteen years, Cullen killed at least forty people, but further investigation revealed that the number is likely much closer to four hundred wrongful deaths he was responsible for. If that estimated number of murders is true, this would make Cullen the most prolific serial killer in history, greatly exceeding that of even the most infamous mass murderers. What makes Cullen such a horrifying figure isn't just that he's likely murdered hundreds of innocent people, but also that he was in a field where people trusted him with their lives, and he betrayed that trust to satisfy some sick, selfish desire. Cullen was finally arrested in 2003 and is now serving several life sentences with a chance of parole in about three hundred years or so, but Cullen would likely have killed even more were it not for the bravery of one of his former colleagues, Amy Loughren. Loughren was as shocked as anyone when she discovered that the unusually high number of deaths at her hospital could easily be attributed to Cullen, and she assisted the authorities in gathering evidence to build a case against him.

The movie's release is just around the corner, so here's how to watch The Good Nurse when it premieres later this week.

When Is The Good Nurse Coming Out?

The Good Nurse had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022. The movie will now be released to the wider public starting on October 19.

Watch the Trailer for The Good Nurse

The trailer for The Good Nurse largely revolves around lunch at a diner between Cullen and Loughren. What follows are flashbacks to Loughren slowly realizing that something is afoot and people who should have been healthy in a week are now dying in a matter of days unexpectedly. It doesn't take long for the police to contact her and Loughren puts two and two together and realizes that her co-worker and close friend Charlie must be behind the killings. The end of the trailer cuts back to that same diner, this time revealing that Loughlin is wearing a wire in a sting operation where the authorities hope to get a confession from Cullen.

Is The Good Nurse Coming to Movie Theaters?

The Good Nurse is a Netflix production, so you might imagine that the only place to watch the film when it premieres would be on Netflix. However, The Good Nurse will have a limited theatrical run, so if you would prefer to see the film on a big screen instead, there may be a theater near you that is playing it. The film is receiving a limited theatrical release beginning on October 19, presumably in order to qualify for select award shows such as the Oscars.

When Is The Good Nurse Streaming Online?

The Good Nurse will arrive on Netflix a week after it hits theaters, specifically on October 26. In case you don't have Netflix yet, there are three payment plans currently available (with an ad-supported one on the way). The basic package is priced at $9.99 per month and allows the subscriber to have one screen active at a time and one downloadable title at a time. The standard package is priced at $15.49 per month and features HD streaming, two screens active at a time, and two downloadable titles at a time. Finally, there is the premium package priced at $19.99 per month and features both HD and Ultra HD streaming, four screens active at a time, and four downloadable titles at a time.

Watch on NetflixRelated:International True Crime Docuseries to Watch on Netflix

More Movies Like The Good Nurse That You Can Watch Now

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986): Revealing the purpose of the film right in the title, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is inspired by Henry Lee Lucas and his accomplice, Ottis Toole. It's a looser adaptation of the real events to be sure, but the film remains one of the best and most disturbing films to delve into the psyche of a serial killer, with Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Tom Towles (House of a 1000 Corpses) delivering absolutely believable performances that are scarier than any fictitious horror movie villain.

Monster (2003): Coincidentally released the same year as Cullen's arrest and the movie that earned Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) an Academy Award, Monster remains one of the actress's best performances ever. This film is based on the life and crimes of Aileen Wuornos, a former prostitute who took on a new life by killing her clients. The film finds a good balance of telling Wuornos's story without romanticizing it, showing her tragic past as an explanation rather than an excuse to make her more sympathetic.

Zodiac (2007): Arguably one of the most unique serial killer movies out there, David Fincher (Gone Girl) makes a film that's compelling and authentic despite the outcome. As many likely know, the infamous Zodiac Killer was never caught, so how can a film craft a narrative with a resolution where the killer doesn't face justice or is even revealed? Well without giving too much away, you get it through some dynamite performances from Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler), and Robert Downey Jr. (Sherlock Holmes).

