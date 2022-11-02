The Good Nurse, starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, has topped Netflix’s English Language Films List. The Tobias Lindholm-directed film has recorded over 68.31 million hours viewed after premiering on the streaming service on October 26.

The Good Nurse has debuted at the top of the English Language Films List for the week of October 24 to October 30, 2022. Within less than a week of its release, the thriller has clocked in over 68 million views. The film, based on a true story of a friendship formed between two nurses whilst patients at their hospital begin to mysteriously die, beat out several other English Language films, including The School for Good and Evil, which came in at number two for its second week on the list with 41.95 million hours viewed, and The Stranger, coming at number three (also for its second week) at just over 9 million hours viewed. The film has made the Top 10 list in 93 countries.

In the same release, Netflix has also revealed the Top 10 lists for the categories of Non-English Film, English TV, and Non-English TV. Topping the list for Non-English Film is the German drama All Quiet on the Western Front which is based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque. The Edward Berger-directed film was in the Top 10 in 90 countries, raking up 31.5 million hours viewed and beating Spanish psychological thriller The Chalk Line (which has 17.36 million hours viewed) and Brazillian drama Beyond the Universe (which has clocked in 12.36 million hours). From Scratch (starring Zoe Saldaña) topped the list for English TV, clocking in 70.02 million hours viewed and topping the overall most-viewed list on Netflix. Colombian drama Til Money Do Us Part racked up 51.49 million hours viewed, coming in at number one on the list for Non-English TV for the second week in a row.

The Good Nurse is based on the novel of the same name by Charles Graeber. The film follows single mother and nurse, Amy Lochran (Chastain), whose life-threatening heart condition is worsened by the demanding night shifts she works at the ICU. She soon forms a friendship with new nurse Charles Cullen (Redmayne), who shares the same shifts. Unfortunately, when patients begin to mysteriously die and Charlie becomes the main suspect, Amy must risk both her life and the safety of her children to help uncover the truth. The film also stars Denise Pillott, Dartel McRae, Joseph Fugelo, Judith Delgado, Jesus-Papoleto Melendez, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Marcia Jean Kurtz, Devyn McDowell, Alix West Lefler, Ajay Naidu, Jennean Farmer, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Navya La Shay, Kim Dickens, and David Lavine. The film is directed by Academy Award-nominee Lindholm (his first English-language feature) and written by Krysty Wilson-Cairns and Graeber. It is executive produced by Ari Handel, Glen Basner, Jonathan Filley, and Josh Stern, and produced by Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman.

The Good Nurse is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer for the movie below: