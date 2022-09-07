Ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Netflix’s The Good Nurse has revealed its first trailer. The movie starring Jessica Chastain and Eddy Redmayne in the leading roles is a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked America’s medical world.

The new trailer sees Chastain as Amy Loughren, an overworked nurse and mother of two, and Redmayne as Charlie Cullen her nightshift “partner” and friend. It slowly builds on their friendship and various sudden deaths happening in the hospital as Amy struggles to figure out the reality behind them.

The movie is based on the 2013 book of the same name by Charles Graeber, which encapsulates the heinous crimes of Charlie Cullen, a serial killer who claimed about 300 patients’ lives by serving up lethal amounts of drugs to their systems. In a 16-year-long medical career he claimed that hospitals were “dehumanizing” their patients that forced him to commit murder and in some cases he said, he was doing his victims a “favor” by putting them out of their misery, however, many of them were likely to make full recoveries. Amy finally puts her and her daughters' safety at risk to find out the reality and bring Cullen down. Upon its public knowledge, the case shook the medical system as well as the public.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

By the looks of the trailer, both Chastain and Redmayne have done a terrific job of bringing nuance to their characters. Chastain embraces empathy and hones some detective skills while Redmayne looks incredibly calm and collected embracing his inner evil. The trailer is thrilling and at the same time makes you wonder who really takes care of you within the four walls of a hospital. The feature is directed by Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm with a screenplay adapted by Krysty Wilson-Cairns who has features like Last Night in Soho and 1917 to her credit. Along with Chastain and Redmayne, the movie also features Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

After making its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 11, The Good Nurse is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 19. Netflix has set a streaming debut for the feature on October 26. Meanwhile, you can check out the new trailer and synopsis below: