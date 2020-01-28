‘The Good Place,’ ‘Broad City’ Creators Developing New Comedy for HBO Max

If you’ve enjoyed any television comedy from the past ten-ish years, chances are it had something to do with the power quartet of Mike Schur, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, and/or Jen Statsky. Schur has been behind such gems as The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, and The Office; and the Downs/Aniello/Statsky trio gave us Broad City. Now, all these talents are combining, as Deadline reports the four are developing an as-of-yet untitled comedy pilot for HBO Max.

The project will be written by Downs, Aniello, and Statsky. Aniello will direct the pilot, and Schur will executive produce through his Fremulon production company. It’s a dark comedy about two women who form a dysfunctional friendship/mentorship: A spoiled 25-year-old outcast, and an older Las Vegas diva. Downs and Aniello are also executive producing through their Paulilu production banner. Other producers include Statsky, David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment), and Good Place producer Morgan Sackett.

Beyond his aforementioned shows, Schur is also currently an executive producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Downs and Aniello co-wrote and produced the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Rough Night, with Downs also performing and Aniello also directing. Downs also works as a consulting producer on Comedy Central’s The Other Two, and Aniello recently directed the pilot to that same network’s Awkwafina is Nora From Queens. Statsky wrote for Schur’s Parks and Rec and currently serves as an executive producer on The Good Place as well. She’s also written for acclaimed comedies like Forever and Lady Dynamite. So: While we may not know much about this upcoming HBO Max comedy, the creators’ past accomplishments provoke nothing but optimism — even as the project seems to be trafficking in the darker side of laughter.

