The Good Place has taken its place alongside Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine as the best of Michael Schur's television shows. This feel-good comedy, which ran for four seasons, follows Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason as they try to become better people in "The Good Place," an afterlife neighborhood built by architect Michael. If they aren't able to redeem themselves and earn enough points, then they will end up in "The Bad Place," run by Shawn and a group of bad immortal beings.

Moral philosophy is a common topic brought up in The Good Place. Chidi, Eleanor, Tahani, and Jason are up against a point system that rewards them based on good behavior, and this results in them wanting to understand how to become better people. There is a spectrum of characters in The Good Place. Some are just plain evil, like the beings who run The Bad Place. However, there are a few characters who aren't all good or bad, also known as "gray characters." These gray characters, like Eleanor, are more aware that their actions are wrong and put the work towards trying to become a better person. Regardless, there are even characters with questionable morals and a shaky foundation of ethics who are favorites among The Good Place fans.

The Good Place Cast Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto Main Genre Comedy Rating TV-PG Seasons 4 Studio NBC

10 Shawn

Played by Marc Evan Jackson

Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) is an architect, who is extremely proud of The Bad Place. He is Michael's boss. Shawn hates humans, but he also shows contempt for his fellow demons. He loves to find different ways to make others around him uncomfortable and definitely isn't afraid to throw an insult at someone.

Shawn is essentially one of the biggest villains in The Good Place. Out of all the demons, he is probably the most evil. Even though he is Michael's boss, Shawn doesn't want Michael to be successful with his project and hatches multiple plots to mess with Michael and his human friends.

9 Trevor

Played by Adam Scott

Image via NBC

Trevor (played by Adam Scott) only appears in a few episodes of The Good Place, but his character made an impression on fans. Like Shawn, Trevor is a demon from The Bad Place (and a fan of The Bachelor). He is a prankster and loves to make rude remarks to any human.

Trevor doesn't have any redeeming qualities about him. He is especially cruel to Eleanor as she deals with the appearance of the "real Eleanor" and a possible trip to the Bad Place. His pranks and jabs don't stop at Eleanor; he also goes after Chidi, Tahani, and Jason as well.

8 Derek

Played by Jason Mantzoukas

Image via NBC

Derek (Jason Mantzoukas) is a keeper of information, like Janet. However, he wasn't created by the demons. Janet creates Derek to be her "rebound guy" after she is dumped by Jason. He finds his home with Mindy in the Medium Place and transforms into the ultimate Derek.

Derek is goofy and eccentric, but there is a certain charm to him, despite his "broken brain," as Janet calls it. After he is rebooted multiple times, Derek develops emotions, which deepens his feelings for Janet. He embraces chaos wherever he goes with a martini glass in hand.

7 Vicky

Played by Tiya Sircar

Image via NBC

Vicky (Tiya Sircar) is an immortal being, like Michael, Trevor, and Shawn. She plays the role of the "fake Eleanor" to torture the real Eleanor. Her actions end up getting her cocooned by Shawn. After she re-emerges from the cocoon, Vicky is placed as a minor character in the new Good Place neighborhood. She doesn't like her new status and decides to blackmail Michael.

Vicky has her own agenda. She is after status and wants to be valued for her work as a demon. Unfortunately, Michael and the other immortal beings don't see her full potential. Vicky's way of getting the attention of the other demons is to commit small schemes against humans. She isn't totally evil like Shawn and Trevor, which makes her a demon that humans can get along with.

6 Michael

Played by Ted Danson

Micheal (Ted Danson) is a human-loving demon who created the Good Place. He works as an architect under Shawn. Michael sees the Good Place as a pet project, and he runs it along with Janet, who helps him create an ideal environment for residents.

Michael's authority in the Good Place makes him trustworthy to humans. However, he breaks that trust by hiding a significant truth from Chidi, Tahani, Jason, and Eleanor. As a loyal friend to humans, Michael decides to make up for what he has done. He continues to give the illusion that he plays on the demon side, but he really is helping Eleanor and her friends.

5 Tahani Al-Jamil

Played by Jameela Jamil

Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil) is a rich girl who loves to namedrop. Throughout her life, she has held multiple jobs, including but not limited to: model, museum curator, and party planner. Her parents often compare Tahani to her sister, Kamilah, and this causes a sibling rivalry to form between the two of them.

At first, Tahani is vain and shallow. She values herself (and her looks) over others. Sometimes, it can be hard to be sympathetic towards Tahani. Her personality can be too much for some people, and this causes her to have a hard time making friends. However, Tahani begins to realize that there is more to life than wealth and fame, thanks to her new friends, and the Good Place.

4 Jason Mendoza

Played by Manny Jacinto

Image via NBC

Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) is a goofball from Jacksonville, Florida. He is a big fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, buffalo wings, break dancing, and DJing. He isn't the smartest person out of the group. When Jason arrives at the Good Place, he is thought to be a monk. Like Eleanor, Jason thinks that he doesn't belong in the Good Place due to how he acted on Earth. He tries really hard to learn philosophy from Chidi, but it is obvious that it goes over his head. He makes friends easily and falls in love with Janet.

It is easy to dismiss Jason as a "Florida Man." He does stupid stuff with his friends that could make headlines in Florida newspapers. Underneath the Florida Man's exterior, Jason is a sweetheart and silly guy. He makes everyone around him laugh and smile with his antics.

3 Eleanor Shellstrop

Played by Kristen Bell

Image via NBC

Eleanor Shellstrop (played by Kristen Bell) is a rule breaker and party animal from Arizona. She loves to curse and bad mouth other people in the Good Place and on Earth. Eleanor finds out that she doesn't belong in the Good Place. In order to save herself from being sent to the Bad Place, she makes an effort to do good deeds and learns moral philosophy from Chidi.

Eleanor starts off as a character that fans might love to hate. She makes dumb decisions without regard for the safety of herself or others. She is quick to blame her behavior on "mother-daughter crappiness" along with her parents' divorce, although this doesn't excuse her behavior towards others. She eventually is able to open herself up to others, falls in love with Chidi, and befriends Tahani. While her behavior may be questionable at times, Eleanor's character development proves exactly what the show intended to do: make bad people good again.

2 Janet

Played by D'Arcy Carden

Image via NBC

As Janet loves to say, she is either a robot or a girl. She is a keeper of knowledge and created the Good Place along with Michael. When she isn't in her void, she is assisting residents of the Good Place with their needs. There are multiple versions of Janet, including her evil twin from the Bad Place. After being rebooted over and over, Janet begins to develop human emotions. From love to breakups to friendships, she experiences the emotional rollercoaster of the human experience.

Fans of The Good Place love Janet. Her bright and cheery disposition can make anyone's day better. She isn't afraid to learn and embrace her new emotions. However, she can be overly positive, which can be off-putting to some people who might see the glass as half-full. Still, for someone who is not even human, Janet displays all the qualities of a truly good person.

1 Chidi Anagonye

Played by William Harper Jackson

Chidi Anagonye is a professor of Moral Philosophy and is a big fan of studying ethics. He is smart and a lover of rules. In the Good Place, he teaches Eleanor, Jason, and Tahani about moral philosophy so that they can improve themselves. One of Chidi's biggest flaws is that he is indecisive, and takes too long to make important decisions. This affects his relationships with other people, even Eleanor. Chidi and Eleanor start off living together as "soul mates" and their personalities clash constantly as they navigate their friendship and romantic relationship.

Chidi's indecisiveness could be perceived as annoying by some Good Place fans. However, this is what makes him a relatable character. Chidi doesn't know what he wants right away, and that is totally okay. His character is also a great foil to Eleanor, who is more reactive to situations around her; without Chidi's moral lessons, who knows where the group would have ended up?

Watch On Netflix