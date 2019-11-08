‘The Good Place’ Will End with a 90-Minute Series Finale, Seth Meyers Post-Show

0

All good things come to an end, and indeed The Good Place is nearing the conclusion of its run. But fans can take heart in knowing that the Good Place series finale will be supersized, as NBC announced today that the final episode of the critically acclaimed comedy will be a whopping 90 minutes long. Not only that, but it’ll be directly followed by a Seth Meyers-hosted post-show with the cast—including Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto—and presumably showrunner/creator Mike Schur.

This is the first supersized episode of The Good Place to ever run, although the show did kick off its life by airing two back-to-back half-hour episodes in 2016 and repeated the same format for the Season 2 and Season 3 premieres. This, however, is the first time a single episode of the show has stretched longer than 30 minutes.

The critical darling series takes place in the afterlife and examines what it means to be a good person through the lens of four people who were actually sent to Hell (or, in the show’s parlance, The Bad Place). Giving viewers moral philosophy and Florida jokes in equal measure, The Good Place has been a delightful and essential addition to this era of #PeakTV, but Schur announced last year that the upcoming fourth season would be the show’s last. Not because NBC was cancelling it, but because he’s telling a close-ended story and felt it was time to wrap things up.

The Meyers-hosted aftershow is not unique to Schur, as Meyers invited the cast of Parks and Recreation following that show’s series finale on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Schur served as co-creator and showrunner on that beloved NBC sitcom, and it ran for seven seasons. The Good Place was Schur’s follow-up series.

This won’t be the last we see of Schur. The insanely talented writer and producer recently re-upped his deal with NBC to continue creating content for the network and, by extension, their upcoming streaming service Peacock. Schur was coveted by streamers like Netflix and Amazon, but ultimately opted to continue creating content for broadcast TV.

As for the end of The Good Place Season 4, God only knows what Schur and his genius band of writers have cooked up. But given the show’s previous finales, we’re in for some sort of surprise.

We’ll find out together when The Good Place series finale airs on NBC on January 30th at 8:30pm ET/PT.