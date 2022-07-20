'The Good Wife' was one of the biggest shows of the mid-2010s, leading many fans to wonder where the cast is now.

The Good Wife, a beloved courtroom drama on CBS that aired for seven seasons, ended six years ago, in 2016. Following the show's phenomenal popularity, a spin-off series, The Good Fight, was created that centers on Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and has received a ton of accolades from both critics and fans.

The popularity of The Good Wife must result from its talented and committed cast, in addition to the snappy writing and the exciting cases presented to the screen each week. So, where is the cast? What have they been up to since the series finale?

Julianna Margulies — Alicia Florrick

Julianna Margulies plays Alicia Florrick, the main character of The Good Wife and wife of Peter Florrick (Chris Noth), a disgraced state’s attorney. She has to return to the workforce and work as a junior associate at the law firm Stern, Lockhart & Gardner after her husband’s accused of a sexual charge.

Margulies has been active with feature film and television projects since the series finished in 2017. She has appeared as a minor character in a few motion pictures, including The Upside and Three Christs, which stars Peter Dinklage and Richard Gere. Then, starting in 2018, viewers have seen Margulies return to the television industry with several appearances on shows including Dietland, The Hot Zone, and most recently, The Morning Show.

Chris Noth — Peter Florrick

Peter Florrick (Chris Noth), a former Cook County State's Attorney and Governor of Illinois, is Alicia Florrick's estranged husband. He was initially found guilty of offenses connected to his sex scandal, but the verdict was later reversed, and he was elected to his previous position as State's Attorney before winning the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

Numerous television projects, such as Gone and The Equalizer, have kept Noth busy in the last few years. Most recently, he reprised his well-known role as Mr. Big in the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…There are presently two projects in pre-production: Brooklyn All American and Someday Sometime that fans will see Noth return to the screen.

Josh Charles — Will Gardner

Josh Charles portrays Will Gardner, Alicia's old friend, former boss, and love interest who is a partner at the Lockhart/Gardner legal firm. Will proves to be a trustworthy, caring, understanding, and kind man. Later, Will was shot and killed by his client, Jeffrey Grant (Hunter Parrish), in the courtroom.

Charles has made multiple television appearances since leaving The Good Wife, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Medal of Honor, and most recently, We Own This City. He also appeared in several major motion pictures, including The Drowning, Amateur, and Framing John DeLorean. Charles currently has two projects in post-production, including Untitled Michel Franco Project and Mothers' Instinct, in which he will star alongside Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway.

Matt Czuchry — Cary Agos

Matt Czuchry portrays Cary Agos, a young attorney who initially works as a first-year associate with Stern, Lockhart & Gardner in opposition to Alicia Florrick. He later changes sides and joins the Cook County State Attorney's office before returning to Lockhart/Gardner after being demoted. In Season 5, Cary and Alicia established their legal practice, Florrick, Agos, and Associates.

Before playing Cary Argos, Czuchry was well-known for playing Logan Huntzberger in Gilmore Girls, a role he reprises in the revival of the series Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, which debuted in 2016. Moreover, since then, Czuchry has played Conrad Hawkins on Fox's The Resident.

Christine Baranski — Diane Lockhart

Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) is a named partner at her law firm, Stern, Lockhart & Gardner. She is a liberal advocate for women's rights and has strong opinions on various topics, including her abhorrence of violence and guns. Diane has a vibrant social life and speaks French fluently.

After the show concluded, Baranski continued to portray Diane Lockhart on The Good Fight, a spinoff of The Good Wife that debuted on CBS All Access in 2017. She also appeared in several shows such as The Two Princes, The Gilded Age, and The Big Bang Theory in a recurring role. Additionally, Baranski reprised her iconic role as Tanya in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Archie Panjabi — Kalinda Sharma

Kalinda Sharma, played by Archie Panjabi, was the in-house private investigator at Stern, Lockhart, Gardner. She had previously worked for Peter for three years until he accused her of working two jobs. Despite the fact that her methods are not always exactly lawful, she excels at her work.

Panjabi has appeared in several television projects since the show's end, including Next of Kin, I Know This Much Is True, and most recently, Snowpiercer and Departure. She also appeared in several episodes of seasons 3 and 5 of NBC's Blindspot after joining the cast for season 2 in 2016. Panjabi is currently finishing up a romantic comedy named Fairytale, in which she plays Dr. Jeanne, with a 2022 release date.

Alan Cumming — Eli Gold

Alan Cumming portrays Eli Gold, Peter Florrick's campaign manager, before becoming his chief of staff. He is also an equity partner at Lockhart/Gardner. His management approach is direct and often impolite, however, he is still considered one of the best and most beloved characters of the show.

After playing Eli Gold for seven seasons, Cumming landed a leading role in CBS’ Instinct, which was canceled after two seasons in 2019. He also appeared in several shows throughout the years, such as Briarpatch, Schmigadoon!, and most recently, in a podcast series, Solar. One of Cumming's future projects is the animated adventure film My Father's Dragon, in which he voiced characters alongside Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo and Leighton Meester, set to be released later this year.

Makenzie Vega — Grace Florrick

Grace Florrick, played by Makenzie Vega, is the teenage daughter of Peter and Alicia Florrick. Given that Grace had always looked up to Peter and believed he was flawless, Grace is perplexed and hurt by her father's fidelity to her mother.

After concluding her seven-season role on The Good Wife, Vega had a two-episode arc on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Additionally, she featured in several films, including Pretty Little Dead Girl, The Beach House, Love, of Course, and most recently, a psychological thriller, Exploited. Growing Up Gorman, Vega's forthcoming comedy-drama project is now in pre-production.

Graham Phillips — Zach Florrick

Zach Florrick (Graham Phillips) is the teenage son of Peter and Alicia Florrick and the older brother of Grace. Because of his great grades and lack of conflict with his parents, he is regarded as the family's good child. However, since his father's scandal, he has started to misbehave and cause trouble around the house.

Phillips has been in a few TV shows, including Atypical and Riverdale, since The Good Wife ended. He also starred in several feature films such as The Bygone, Blockers, and The Little Mermaid Live! where he played Prince Eric.

