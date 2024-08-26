Robert and Michelle King, the showrunners who created The Good Wife, are headed out west. The husband-wife duo is developing a new legal thriller for CBS based in Silicon Valley. Deadline reports that the series is tentatively titled Cupertino. The series is described as a "David vs. Goliath" legal series - an intriguing prospect for a series centering around the tech industry, where technological progress is butting up against a system of laws that struggles to keep up, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence.

Silicon Valley is the California region where the confluence of the US Navy and Stanford University's research facilities led to it becoming the hub of the United States computer industry following World War II, and Cupertino is one of the cities that claims to be the heart of it. Formerly the home of Hewlett-Packard, it is now famous as the site of Apple's massive torus-shaped corporate headquarters, Apple Park. The Kings will produce Cupertino with Liz Glotzer for their production company, King Size Productions, as will CBS Studios.

What Other Series Have Robert and Michelle King Created?

The Kings' first series was the short-lived midseason replacement In Justice, which starred Kyle MacLachlan as the head of an organization that attempted to exonerate the wrongly imprisoned; it was canceled after airing thirteen episodes in 2006. More successful was their next series, The Good Wife, which centered around Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), the wife of a disgraced state's attorney, who resumes her own legal career. The series was a massive success, running for seven seasons and spawning two successful spin-offs of its own, The Good Fight and Elsbeth, which the Kings also produce. Other projects by the Kings include the science fiction political satire BrainDead, which ran for one abbreviated season; Your Honor, which ended after two seasons but is finding a new audience on Netflix; and the supernatural thriller Evil, which just concluded its four-season run on Paramount+

Next up for the Kings is the true crime drama Happy Face, which will star Dennis Quaid as serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, who was known as the Happy Face Killer. The series will revolve around Jesperson and his daughter (Annaleigh Ashford) as the latter attempts to learn if an innocent man is about to be executed for her father's crimes. It is set to premiere on Paramount+ next year.

Cupertino is in development at CBS; no air date for the series has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates. In the meantime, you can rewatch The Good Wife and other shows from the Kings on Paramount+.

The Good Wife Alicia Florrick has been a good wife to her husband, a former state's attorney. After a very humiliating sex and corruption scandal, he is behind bars. She must now provide for her family and returns to work as a litigator in a law firm. Release Date September 22, 2009 Cast Julianna Margulies , Christine Baranski , Matt Czuchry , Alan Cumming , Makenzie Vega , Zach Grenier , Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Armand Schultz Main Genre Drama Seasons 7 Website http://www.facebook.com/TheGoodWife

Watch on Paramount+