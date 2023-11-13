The Big Picture Fans of legal dramas can look forward to the premiere of the spin-off show Elsbeth on February 29, following the same format as The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Elsbeth Tascioni, played by Carrie Preston, is a unique character in the legal world with exceptional job skills and enthusiasm for her cases.

Familiar faces from The Good Wife are expected to make appearances.

Legal drama fans can start counting down the days until they return to The Good Wife and The Good Fight universe. As CBS rolled out the premiere dates for its post-strike shorter 2023-2024 season, the network revealed that spin-off show Elsbeth is set to premiere on February 29 in the 10-11 PM ET slot. This suggests that new episodes will roll out every Thursday night.

Even though we’re yet to find out further details from Elsbeth, it’s safe to assume that the spin-off will follow the same format as the flagship and previous spin-off series: Legal cases getting investigated and solved on a weekly basis. The difference here is that the title character Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) is a wild card in the legal world who lacks social skills but is extremely good and enthusiastic about her job – back in 2014, The Good Wife did a whole episode based on how Elsbeth’s brain works.

Elsbeth is also expected to bring beloved guest stars from The Good Wife, the same way that The Good Fight did. Since the character has had intense interactions with characters played by Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart) and Alan Cumming (Eli Gold), those seem likely names that could make guest appearances. Elsbeth also had fun-to-watch banters with Mike Kresteva, who was played by the late Friends star Matthew Perry – so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the series referenced him.

Is Julianna Margulies Returning For 'Elsbeth'?

Image via CBS

In the flagship series, Elsbeth had a profound admiration for Alicia Florrick, played by The Morning Show’s Julianna Margulies for seven seasons. Elsbeth would be the perfect excuse to bring both characters together. However, during The Good Fight's run, Margulies stated she would not reprise her role as a guest star because CBS didn’t agree to pay what she asked – which got made fun of with a tongue-in-cheek reference by Elsbeth. While there are no current plans to bring Margulies back, if that deal changes, it would be the first time that The Good Wife fans can catch up with Alicia in almost ten years.

The first trailer unveiled by CBS ages ago also didn’t reveal possible familiar faces that will pop up in Elsbeth, but it did reveal a True Blood reunion: It seems that Stephen Moyer (who played the vampire Bill in the HBO hit series) will be the one investigated by Elsbeth in the premiere episode. In any case, we’ll soon find out everything that Elsbeth has in store for fans.

CBS premieres Elsbeth on February 29. The network is yet to announce if the series will have a simultaneous premiere on Paramount+, as well as its episode count.

You can watch the trailer below: