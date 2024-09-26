Pluto TV has just dropped a major bombshell with the news that The Good Wife is set to gain its own dedicated channel on the platform. That's right, you'll get wall-to-wall coverage of one of the best legal dramas in television history. The Good Wife, which premiered in 2009, follows Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies), an attorney who returns to the workforce after a public scandal involving her husband, a state's attorney, lands him in prison. The legal and political drama drew inspiration from real-life political scandals, adding a layer of realism to its gripping and soapy plot.

After seven successful seasons, the show concluded in 2016, but its legacy continued with spin-offs like The Good Fight, which will also air as part of the coverage on Pluto TV, and Elsbeth, which is currently airing on CBS and was recently renewed for a second season. The series was consistently hailed for its sharp writing and is well regarded as one of the best shows of its time, as was The Good Fight, which took the plot from The Good Wife and took it into a more surreal yet intriguing direction.

What Are 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight' About?

The Good Wife is ostensibly a legal and political drama that follows Margulies' Alicia Florrick — one of the most complex anti-heroes in network television history — who is forced into returning to her career as a lawyer after her husband, Peter Florrick (Chris Noth), is imprisoned due to a public sex and corruption scandal. The show follows Alicia as she tries to rebuild her life, get up to speed with the changing legal world and attempts to deal with the concurrent fallout from Peter's selfish acts. Alicia constantly walks the tightrope of morality and Margulies' performance was widely acclaimed.

The Good Fight picks up after the events of the original series and focuses on Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski), one of Alicia's former colleagues. The show begins with Diane losing her life savings in a Ponzi scheme and being forced to join a new law firm, a historically Black legal partnership, after choosing to retire. The series tended to focus on more topical political issues, as well as social justice, and corruption in the legal system, while managing to continue the blend of legal drama and personal story lines that made The Good Wife successful.

The Good Wife's dedicated channel will begin airing at the beginning of October on Pluto TV. Stay tuned for more.