Good Witch is one of the few Hallmark shows that isn't completely about mushy romance. Yes, there is romance in the show, but it's very casual and a bit of a slow burn compared to most Hallmark cinemas. The leading couple doesn't even get married until the fifth season, and there are seven seasons to this show. It has all the hallmarks (pun intended) of a feel-good show while still being a surprisingly unique story for a network well-known for its cookie-cutter movies.

What Is 'Good Witch' About?

Hallmark's Good Witch is a comedy-drama series that is a continuation of the television film series of the same name. The Good Witch TV movies first debuted in 2008 and lasted until 2014. The TV series picked up from there in 2015 until 2021, with five specials in between the seven seasons the show ran. The story centers on Cassie Nightingale (Catherine Bell), her teenage daughter Grace (Bailee Madison), and her new neighbor Dr. Sam Radford (James Denton) and his son Nick (Rhys Matthew Bond). The Radfords and some of the Middletown residents are suspicious of Cassie and believe her to be a witch.

The residents wouldn't be entirely wrong. Cassie and Grace both have a psychic ability called magical intuition, which is basically like seeing or sensing something that has yet to happen. They both do their best to use their powers for good, especially Cassie, who uses her intuition to help her fellow townsfolk. She can identify one of the townsfolk's problem and nudge them in the right direction without directly telling them the answer. It's no wonder that Middletown finds this mother-daughter witch duo so strange. However, their powers prove useful in connecting with the community and helping the residents connect with one another.

How Good Is 'Good Witch'?

From a critical standpoint, Good Witch is one of Hallmark's best shows. It was Hallmark's most popular series in 2019, and it piggybacked in viewership just two years before, placing second overall. Good Witch scored an 83% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. What fans love about this show, specifically ones who are parents, is that it's family-friendly. There's no nudity, sex, violence, drugs, or obscene language. It's the perfect wholesome watch for those family get-togethers! Good Witch was also nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Fantasy Television Series back in 2019. It's easy to see why critics say mostly good things about this show. Fantasy lovers with a soft spot for feel-good vibes are in for a treat with this cozy show.

Other than the ratings, the overall plot and characterization make Good Witch an appealing show to watch. The theme of family is woven deep into the series in more ways than one. Sam and Cassie grow closer romantically as the series progresses. Not only do viewers get to see the love between Cassie and Sam blossom, but their bonding with their children tugs at the heartstrings. This is especially the case when Grace and Nick go off to college. Fans also get to witness the everyday problems of the residents and how Cassie helps them out. It's clear that Middletown is a very close community, fitting into the trope of being one of those small towns where everybody knows everybody. You can't get any closer than that, right? The residents don't have to accept Cassie if they find her suspicious, but they do. Cassie continues to express her love for her family and Middletown, and honestly, it's the most beautiful thing about Good Witch.

'Good Witch' Is Your Next Binge Watch for Cozy Season

Good Witch embodies the typical cozy atmosphere of Hallmark. In this sense, each episode ends rather light and happily. The show is a feel-good series, and the way it approaches drama, humor, and the mild fantasy elements all speak to that. Plus, the small town setting of the show feels like viewers are part of the community. It's also nice to see a Hallmark series focus on other characters instead of keeping the sole focus on the main cast and the leading romance. Good Witch shows that any everyday struggles can be resolved with a new perspective, the right attitude, and the willingness to learn and overcome anything. It's not Hallmark's priority to leave viewers with a lesson at the end of the episode, but Good Witch reminds us to be kind to one another and help each other out.

The character development that happens throughout the series is great as well. Take Martha Tinsdale (Catherine Disher), the mayor of Middletown, for example. She starts off as an annoying character, but as the series progresses, she begins to understand what it means to be a good leader. She understands what it means to be the voice of her town instead of having only her voice be heard. It's a wonderful show of character progression for a character who could have been very surface-level. Sure, Good Witch is a fictional show and real life isn't always sunshine and rainbows. But that makes it the best way to escape from reality and soak in all that fluffy goodness.

