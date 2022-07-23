San Diego Comic Con is a hell of a time for the entertainment industry, not least of which includes directors, whose involvement in projects is often announced or teased or otherwise revealed. It’s the biggest time of the year for film and television announcements, and Collider was excited to get in on the fun at our “Directors on Directors” panel, hosted in Hall H and featuring some of film’s — and particularly action and sci-fi’s — most iconic directors. Present at the panel were Chad Stahelski, director of all four John Wick films; Andrew Stanton, director of John Carter, as well as animated classics like Finding Nemo and WALL-E; and Tim Miller, director of Deadpool, as well as Terminator: Dark Fate.

Alongside some exciting news from Stahelski, one of the most exciting highlights of the panel was Miller, who has not directed a film since 2019’s Dark Fate, announcing that his newest project, a film called The Goon, will be released directly to Netflix. The film, which Miller said is based on Eric Powell's comic book, which is published by Dark Horse, has been stuck in development hell for several years.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Before making his directorial debut with Deadpool in 2016, Miller himself was a creative supervisor and director on a number of projects including Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Thor: The Dark World. He directed a number of short films before connecting with the Merc with a Mouth to bring one of Marvel’s most iconic heroes to the screen, and has worked in visual effects a number of video games, including Star Wars: The Old Republic and Mass Effect 2, both of which earned him nominations at the Visual Effects Society Awards in 2010 and 2011.

Miller has also executive produced both Sonic the Hedgehog films, which went on to be surprisingly financially successful, as well as creating the Netflix series Love, Death + Robots, for which he has written two episodes and directed two more. The science-fiction anthology series earned the director a Primetime Emmy Award in 2019 after much praise from audiences, when he took home the award for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program. The series was nominated for the same award at this year’s Emmy Awards, as well as being nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation.