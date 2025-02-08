This year marks a monumental milestone for one of the greatest adventure films in history, as The Goonies turns 40. Over the last four decades, fans have been crying out for a sequel to set sail that would continue the story of what happened after the titular band of neighborhood pals found One-Eyed Willy’s treasure and saved their homes from foreclosure. Now that all the stars have grown up, with some staying in the industry and others stepping away from Hollywood, it would be an even more interesting time to dive into the lives of the main characters and find out what they’re up to as adults. And, according to Ke Huy Quan, the original cast and the story’s writer, Steven Spielberg, are totally game — under one condition: the script has to be perfect.

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, during which the pair sat down to primarily chat about Quan’s recently released action flick, Love Hurts, Quan opened up about how the pack has been feeling about a sequel, and what it would take for them to all sign the contract’s dotted line.

“That's on all of our minds. I've spoken to everybody, and especially our head Goonie, Steven Spielberg, who also wants to do one. We are all on board. And like you just said, because it's such a beloved movie, we want to make sure that we have a really good script that can live up to the original. Honestly, it seems like every few years without fail, there's always a Goonies rumor.”

Ke Huy Quan is Ready to Get Back to Treasure Hunting