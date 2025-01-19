When The Goonies was released in the 80s, little did anyone know that decades later it would evolve as a cult classic, and its young cast members would go on to become some of the most brilliant actors in Hollywood. The adventure comedy unites director Richard Donner, writer Chris Columbus, and producer Steven Spielberg, who also wrote the original story.

Set in a small Oregon community, The Goonies tells the story of Mikey, Data, Mouth, and Chunk, who go by “The Goonies,” who discover a treasure map of a sunken pirate ship and set out on a fun-filled adventure. The film’s ensemble cast sees the talents of adolescent Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, and Jeff Cohen portraying the titular daredevils, with Josh Brolin in his debut role as Brand, Mikey's brother. Robert Davi, Kerri Green, Martha Pimpleton, and Joe Pantoliano also star in significant roles. Premiered in June 1985, the treasure hunt adventure comedy has been widely acclaimed for its honest and innocent humor, wild imagination, and high-energy narrative. The film was a major box office success and inspired several future films, series, and video games in the genre, including the latest Star Wars series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, released in 2024.

The Goonies is considered one of the most iconic films of the 80s and a landmark production in the genre. And now, four decades later, Warner Bros. brings back the magic and thrill for a new generation of fans. This January, get ready to scream, "Goonies never say die!" when the adventure film returns to theaters once more. Find out when and where you can watch The Goonies 40th Anniversary Re-Release.

When Is 'The Goonies' Re-Releasing in Movie Theaters?