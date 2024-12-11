Star Wars: Skeleton Crew now has three episodes out on Disney+, and the show has consistently drawn comparisons to one classic movie that has been revived on streaming nearly 40 years later. Josh Brolin stars alongside Sean Astin in The Goonies - the teen comedy following a group of young misfits who set out on an adventure after discovering an ancient map. The parallels between Skeleton Crew and The Goonies are hard to deny, and the comparisons between the two projects have helped lift The Goonies to the #6 spot on Max. In addition to Brolin and Astin, The Goonies also stars Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman, and Kerri Green, and the film sits at a 77% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg wrote the screenplay for The Goonies, with Richard Donner directing. Donner is best known for his work on Superman (1978), the classic superhero adventure starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel. Donner also directed Lethal Weapon, the classic crime thriller starring Mel Gibson and Danny Hudson that spawned three sequels which the two stars both returned for. Lethal Weapon 5 was also previously confirmed to be in the works, but development on the project has been uncertain following Donner's passing in 2021. Spielberg is known more for his work as a director than a writer, but he has worked as a scribe on projects such as The Fablemans (2022) and Poltergeist. He also wrote The Sugarland Express in 1974.

How Are ‘The Goonies’ and ‘Skeleton Crew’ Similar?

Close

The Goonies and Skeleton Crew are being compared to each other mostly due to the core aspect of the story, which is a group of children going on an adventure of self-discovery. In The Goonies, the kids discover a treasure map that they’re hoping will lead them to a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure. In Skeleton Crew, the children are trying to find their way back home after ending up on a ship that has transported them to another planet, but only time will tell if their journey will lead them back home or to more adventures throughout the galaxy.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch The Goonies on Max.

WATCH ON MAX