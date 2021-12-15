Nearly two years ago, Collider ran a story on a drama TV series written by Sarah Watson that focused on three students, their substitute teacher, and their quest to create a shot-for-shot remake of the Richard Donner cult classic The Goonies. The intriguing pilot was in development at Fox, but the network ultimately turned down Watson's project, considering it a poor fit for their more adult audience. Enter Disney+, who has scooped up the production and is now redeveloping the series for streaming on the platform, according to a Variety report.

Now under the official title Our Time, the series has also brought back the Donner Company and Steven Spielberg's Amblin TV to finally bring Watson's idea to fruition. Clancy Collins White, the exec VP and head of development at Warner Bros. TV, spoke to that faith in Our Time, saying:

Sarah worked nonstop to deliver this incredible script, we had our table read, and then the world shut down for COVID. So we came back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was an incredible cast, but unfortunately a little bit too young for Fox. And so we immediately swung into high gear and hit the town with it. We did not yet have anything in development at Disney Plus. It’s been another example of being able to carve a pathway where there wasn’t one by virtue of a great story, a great pilot, a great series. The deal has taken a while to make, but we’re really excited to be moving forward.

Watson's original script centered on Stella Cooper, a woman who fled back to her hometown after failing to make anything of herself in New York. Upon taking a job as a substitute teacher, her inspiration is rekindled once she meets three students with the dream of recreating The Goonies in its entirety. She agrees to help them make this undertaking a reality, recapturing every iconic shot and line with the amateur acting and storytelling of a home movie. Originally, Superbad director Greg Mottola was connected to the project, but it's unclear if he's still on to direct now that the series is in redevelopment. At the very least, with the Donners and Amblin connected, the chance of an original Goonies cast member appearing for a cameo is still alive!

RELATED: Martha Plimpton Revisits 'Goonies,' When She First Started to Enjoy Acting and Discusses Her Collaboration With Fran Kranz on 'Mass'

No cast members have been unveiled for the project but given the quote from Collins White, it seems Watson and co. have a good sense of who they want to appear in the Disney+ series. With this, Warner Bros. has saved another project from the brink of destruction, following in the footsteps of shows like Manifest, All Rise, and Longmire in finding a new home for the series. Warner Bros. TV Group chairman Channing Dungey explained the company's philosophy and success when it comes to saving various passion projects, stating:

If something happens along the way, whether it’s a regime change, or a loss of interest in a concept or a change in programming strategy, we’re going to find a new place for a project to live and hopefully thrive. Looking at the track record that Warner Bros. has had in this space made me really excited to come in and be a part of that. One of the hardest things for me when I was on the platform side was having to say ‘no, this doesn’t fit with our needs, we don’t have room for this.’ Whereas here, if we fall in love with an idea, and we want to pursue it, there’s no limit to our passion.

There is currently no release date yet for Our Time.

Every Recurring Character in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,’ Ranked by Unhinged-ness They could never top the unhinged energy the main gang brings though.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email