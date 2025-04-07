It was confirmed this year that Warner Bros. was developing the sequel to the 1985 cult classic The Goonies. So far, it has been revealed that the old creative team is back to work on the next installment. However, one thing that's still shrouded in mystery is the cast. That mystery continues to linger as, according to the original ensemble, they, too, are unsure if they're going to return.

The Goonies featured a decent child ensemble, starring Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan, some of whom could continue their acting careers as adults while others pursued other endeavors. But since the original cast are now adults, the question lingers about whether they will have cameo roles or be part of the main cast but all grown up. During the “Hey You Guys! The Goonies Reunion” panel at Awesome Con, Martha Plimpton shared uncertainty about whether the original crew will be involved in the next installment. Regardless, she believes that fans would still watch the sequel, even if they're not in it. While the rest of the cast share the same sentiment, they hope that the creative team would keep the adventure alive and they're excited to see what happens next: "I think [fans are] going to see The Goonies 2, whether we're in it or not. I think that’s pretty obvious. At least, I hope [they] will."

The Goonies sequel has been discussed for many years, and there have been many conflicting reports about whether it was in development. A more substantial update was only reported in 2025, revealing that Chris Columbus and Steven Spielberg are the only names attached to the projects so far. Meanwhile, Quan shared that he and the original cast are on board to return.

What Are The Cast Of The Goonies Doing Now?

It's been 40 years since The Goonies was first released in theaters, and things have changed for our group of child explorers. Cohen left acting, started pursuing law, and helped Quan negotiate a deal for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Speaking of huge acting roles, Brolin appeared in a handful of Marvel films and starred in the Dune franchise. Feldman, meanwhile, launched his music career, which was met with mixed results. However, he did compete in 2024's Season of The Masked Singer and landed plenty of minor acting roles.

Following The Goonies, Astin landed a major role in The Lord of the Rings, playing Samwise Gamgee in the main trilogy. He also starred alongside his Goonies castmate, Quann, in the 2025 feature Love Hurts and played Raphael in 2012's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Lastly, Quan took a 19-year acting hiatus and became a stunt choreographer in films like X-Men. He returned in 2021 when he starred in Finding 'Ohana, and following his Everything Everywhere role and his Oscar win, he landed in various Disney roles, like American Born Chinese and Loki, and will star in Zootopia 2 as Gary De'snake.

