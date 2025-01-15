Hey you guys! At long last, The Goonies may be about to rise again at Warner Bros. Discovery. In a massive new report from Deadline diving deep into the state of the feature side of the company's upcoming slate, plans were laid out for future franchise films, including the previously announced The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, Practical Magic 2, and the new Matrix movie from Drew Goddard. However, the company is also reportedly eyeing new additions to two 80s classics, with "a new Gremlins from Christopher Columbus and a Goonies treatment."

There's currently no word as to who's involved in the creation of the treatment or what form a new movie could take, though it is a major development considering the long history of trying to develop a sequel or even a reboot of Richard Donner's family favorite. Although the Goonies have never said die, getting a second film off the ground has often been a losing battle for various reasons. The aging of its young cast made the development of a direct follow-up challenging, not to mention the fact that the original had several massive names involved between Donner, Steven Spielberg, and writer Columbus. The team had tried for years to get an idea together, yet never managed to concoct an acceptable idea for all involved despite an official announcement that a project had been greenlit. Any hope seemed lost when Donner died in 2021, especially since the original cast has only expressed a willingness to return with his involvement.

What Was the Original 'Goonies' About?

The Goonies is a classic, purely 80s adventure tale about a group of kids living in the so-called Goon Docks in Oregon who take on a property development company ready to turn their homes into an expansive country club. Facing foreclosure, they find a ray of hope in the form of a treasure map supposedly leading to the lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy - the original Goonie. The gang bands together to explore an underground cavern for the treasure, but it's a treacherous journey ahead as they face not only traps but a family of criminals intent on plundering the loot for themselves. Love for the movie has only grown in the years since, with it becoming a big inspiration for everything from Stranger Things to the recent Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Helping make the movie a success was a stellar young cast of stars led by Sean Astin alongside Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, and Ke Huy Quan, among others. A lot of credit was also given to Donner and Spielberg for creating a familial atmosphere on set with their actors, pulling pranks and making memories along the way. The loss of Donner seems to point to any new installment being a reboot, but only time will tell what form the new project will take. In the meantime, Cinemark is bringing the original film back to theaters for two days only on January 19 and 20 for those interested in another bike ride with Mikey and the gang.

There's still plenty we don't know about the potential new Goonies movie and there has yet to be any studio confirmation. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as it comes out.

