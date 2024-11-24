When it comes to family-friendly adventure movies from the 1980s, there's perhaps no better title than The Goonies. A heartwarming, rollercoaster adventure bursting with invention and excitement, the Richard Donner-directed film was always destined for success, considering the story is by Steven Spielberg and the script by Chris Columbus. Certified fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with an audience rating of 91%, The Goonies is to this day considered a masterpiece of its genre, and, for the movie's millions of fans, December will prove an exciting month as the film officially starts streaming on Max on Sunday, December 1.

The movie isn't just a long-standing success, it triumphed in 1985 too, earning just shy of $70 million at the box office and finishing as the tenth highest-grossing film of the year domestically. The Goonies outperformed the likes of The Breakfast Club, Spies Like Us, and A View to a Kill to take the tenth spot, with the highest domestic earner of 1985, with a whopping $215 million, being Back to the Future. For those excited to see The Goonies in action on Max, here's a reminder of the synopsis:

"When two brothers find out they might lose their house they are desperate to find a way to keep their home. They find a treasure map and bring some friends along to find it. They are all out looking for the "X" and trying to get away from a group of bad guys who also want the treasure."

What Other Titles Are Coming to Max This December?

The Goonies is just one of a plethora of exciting titles heading to Max this December. On Sunday, December 1 alone, The Goonies is joined by a selection of classics, including 1944's National Velvet, The Maltese Falcon starring Humphrey Bogart, and the 1977 version of The Hobbit. A selection of newer titles also join The Goonies on December 1, including the swords-and-sandals 2010 epic Clash of the Titans in light of Gladiator II's arrival in theaters, the hugely underrated White God, and even 2011's Glee the 3D Concert Movie. The highlights of Max's December schedule are the arrival of two eye-catching 2024 releases as they make their streaming debuts. The first is Clint Eastwood's latest project, Juror #2, starring Nicholas Hoult, and the second is the streaming arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice following the Tim Burton-helmed sequel's storm to box office success.

The Goonies will be available to stream on Max on Sunday, December 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates.

