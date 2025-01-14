Hey, you guys! It’s time to get your bikes out and join The Goonies. The fan-favorite feature is returning to theaters for two days this January, to give fans a dose of nostalgia and celebrate 40 years of the beloved movie. Cinemark announced the two-day event on X (Formerly Twitter) and the re-release of director Richard Donner’s adventure comedy provides a perfect occasion for fans to revisit the film and introduce a new generation to this classic.

Donner helmed The Goonies from a screenplay by Chris Columbus, based on a story by Steven Spielberg. The film was a hit with the audience upon its release in the 80s and has since been deemed a classic. It has a 77% Rotten Tomatoes score with the audience score sitting even higher at 91%. Along with big names like Donner, Columbus, and Spielberg attached behind the scenes, the movie also gave us some brilliant future stars like Josh Brolin and Ke Huy Quan, among others.

What Is 'The Goonies' About?

The movie follows a rag-tag group of kids looking to save their homes from foreclosure. The Goonies follows Mikey, Data, Mouth, and Chunk, who live in the Goon Docks neighborhood in Oregon, which faces foreclosure. The kids attempt to save their homes and discover an old treasure map to the long-lost fortune of a legendary 17th-century pirate, One-Eyed Willy. As they embark on the new adventure, the group comes face to face with a criminal family who want the treasure for themselves.

The feature is loved for its blend of elements of Spielberg’s action movies with brilliant performances by its young cast. Donner’s vision coupled with the screenplay’s humor and treasure hunt elements. The movie has a nostalgic appeal, great characters, and a thrilling plot that continues to be referenced in pop culture and is frequently rewatched by fans of all ages.

The movie stars Sean Astin as Mikey, Brolin as Brand, Jeff Cohen as Chunk, Corey Feldman as Mouth, and Quan as Data. Further rounding off the cast are John Matuszak, Mary Ellen Trainor, Keith Walker, Lupe Ontiveros, Steve Antin, George Robotham, and Michael Paul Chan. The movie also featured Kerri Green as Andy, Martha Plimpton as Steph, Anne Ramsey as Mama Fratelli, Robert Davi as Jake Fratelli, and Joe Pantoliano as Francis Fratelli.

The Goonies will be in theatres on January 19 and 20. You can find the tickets here and check out the trailer above. The Goonies is also available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

