Two assassins are tied together by a deadly secret this Valentine’s Day. Coming up next on Apple TV+’s movie roster is the sci-fi horror action film The Gorge. Directed by Scott Derrickson (The Black Phone), the film follows Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Miles Teller) as two opposing assassins who are given the same task: guard the Gorge — a seemingly bottomless, misty crevice in the middle of the countryside nowhere. What they don’t realize is that there is a sinister force lurking right underneath them, completely invisible but with a presence so menacing that they could feel it thousands of feet above it.

With the first reports of the project announced in 2020, and filming beginning in 2023, The Gorge has been in the long time making. Featuring Taylor-Joy and Teller’s undeniable chemistry, driven by real-life friendship, and Derrickson’s decades of experience in the horror genre, The Gorge promises to deliver a cross-genre work that is both terrifying and nuanced. Without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Gorge.

The Gorge is available to stream on February 14, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Will 'The Gorge' Be Released in Theaters?

Nope. The Gorge will not be released in theaters.

What Is 'The Gorge' Rated?

The Gorge is rated PG-13 MPA for its "intense sequences of violence and action, brief strong language, some suggestive material and thematic elements."

How Long Is 'The Gorge'?

The Gorge is 2 hours and 7 minutes long.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Gorge'

The trailer for The Gorge introduces two highly trained snipers assigned to guard a deep crevice in the ground for a year. The only catch is that the two have no idea what’s contained in it. Constantly staying in the dark due to the nature of her murderous profession, Drasa (Taylor-Joy) is required to hide even further in the shadows. This new assignment of hers will not only dispatch Drasa to an unknown location, but also for 365 days, or possibly even longer. On the other end is Levi (Teller), an elite sniper who currently doesn’t have a lot going on his plate — making him the perfect candidate to take on the same mission as Drasa.

With Drasa assigned to the East Tower Observation Post, and Teller to the West, their mission is simple: stop what’s in the Gorge from coming out. As the clip reveals, the Gorge is essentially a “door to hell” locking a beastly creature from causing a full-blown apocalypse on Earth. Although outside communication is strictly forbidden, Drasa and Levi can’t help but connect with each other through long-distance means (even playing a game of chess, a cheeky nod to Taylor-Joy’s days in The Queen’s Gambit.) But their days of simply guarding the gate are cut short when the monster decides to erupt from down people. With the two now stuck on the misty bottom of the Gorge, they’ll have to rely on each other for survival.

Who Are the Cast in 'The Gorge'?