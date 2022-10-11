With Apple Original Films now officially distributing the project produced by Skydance, Anya Talor-Joy is set to star opposite Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the upcoming action film The Gorge. Specific plot details about the film remain a mystery, but it will be an action-packed love story. More information about the film will likely be revealed as production begins to hear up.

Scott Derrickson, who has previously directed hit films such as Sinister, Doctor Strange, and The Black Phone, is attached to helm the project with its script written by Zach Dean. Outside directing, Derrickson will also serve as a producer for the project under Crooked Highway alongside C. Robert Cargill and Sherryl Clark. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance will also produce the film with Zach Dean, Adam Kolbrenner, and Greg Goodman. Alongside starring in the film, Teller is also attached as an executive producer for The Gorge. With a set of talented actors and filmmakers attached, The Gorge could be an exciting film for audiences to keep an eye out for when it eventually releases.

The film will continue the collaboration between Skydance and Apple after their successful partnership on films such as The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, and Luck from Skydance Animation, which was released earlier this summer. Other upcoming projects between Skydance and Apple include Ghosted, a romantic action film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, and The Family Plan, a comedy film starring Mark Wahlberg.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Menu’ Review: Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes Chew a Half-Baked Meal | TIFF 2022

Taylor-Joy, who has previously starred in hit films such as The Witch and Split, has also found success in television with the success of the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit. This year, she starred in the critically acclaimed Viking epic The Northman and Amsterdam, now playing in theaters. Alongside the eventual release of The Gorge, Taylor-Joy is also attached to several upcoming films, such as The Menu, which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will star alongside Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. Other upcoming projects include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, where she will voice Princess Peach, and Furiosa, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, where she will play the titular character. With several

With the film still in its early stages of production, no official release date for The Gorge has been set yet. Check out Collider's interview with Talor-Joy about the hit Netflix series The Queen's Gambit and The Northman below.