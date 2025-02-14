Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Gorge'Directed by Scott Derrickson, known for Doctor Strange and The Black Phone, The Gorge blends action, romance, and horror to create an ominous slow-burn that shifts into a battle for survival. Relying on its two protagonists, Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy), to carry the narrative, the movie is claustrophobic and features minimal dialogue. Both are recruited as they are elite snipers, and know very little about the operation they are undertaking. They just know they will be positioned in a lookout tower on either side of a gorge, with strict instructions not to communicate with the other side. Of course, they break that rule, bond over their similarities and things go south very quickly, in more ways than one.

What Is Inside ‘The Gorge’?