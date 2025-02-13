The Gorge is what I like to call a madlibs movie. It's like someone took all the most ridiculous ideas a movie could have and put them into one film. Although I would be the first to crack jokes at this, it's also a surprisingly enjoyable ride. The story follows two elite snipers — a former Marine from the U.S. (Miles Teller) and a Lithuanian assassin based in Russia (Anya Taylor-Joy) — who are assigned to a remote and mysterious base built around World War II. Their mission is to stay for a year, guarding the vast, cavernous gorge between them. The bases are armed to the teeth and all we are told, initially, is that their job is to keep what is inside the gorge from coming out.

Now, which direction would you think a story like this might proceed? If you said in the direction of a fully-fledged rom-com, you'd be right! Predictably (or unpredictably, I guess) the two attractive snipers fall in love across the gorge from each other, exchanging notes written on boards à la Taylor Swift's "Love Story" music video and reading them through super zoom binoculars. Where else might you expect this story to go after that? Well, if you said an action-packed, video game-like shoot-out, you'd be right too! And although The Gorge is far from peak cinema, with a wealth of issues that would take far too long to talk about, it still manages to be a silly, popcorn movie that is reminiscent of the mid-budget movies of the '00s.

'The Gorge's Concept Is Absolutely Absurd