Scott Derrickson fans have been given a lot of reasons to be thankful lately. The Doctor Strange helmer recently gave an incredibly promising update surrounding his highly-anticipated The Black Phone sequel and today followers are getting their first look at his upcoming dive into action. Celebrating its grand debut at this weekend’s CCXP Brazil, the trailer for Derrickson’s survival thriller, The Gorge, sashayed onto center stage alongside its leading stars, Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy. While the main draw - casting wise - behind the high-octane flick may be the Top Gun: Maverick and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga alums, the teaser also brought another incredibly on-point genre legend back into our sights with a few close-ups of the one, the only, Sigourney Weaver (the Alien franchise). With all the top-tier performers mixed with a screenplay by Zach Dean (Fast X) and the vision of Derrickson, The Gorge is shaping up to be Apple Original Films’ latest soaring hit.

Stepping back into her badassery, Taylor-Joy returns to the realm of action in The Gorge as Drasa, a highly feared and sought-after assassin. Target after target, Drasa always completes her hits, but now she’s being sent to an undisclosed location for a very unique mission. Likewise, Teller’s Levi is known as an elite sniper in the U.S. military, making him the perfect choice to post up in the west tower for the next year, from where he first spots Drasa, who is across the gorge keeping watch from the east tower. There’s just one catch - they’re not allowed to communicate. As the rest of the first-look plays on, we see the pair quickly pushing the boundaries of what “communication” means to them, as they begin to form a bond over not only their work assignments but the truth about what looms beneath their feet in The Gorge.

Off-Screen Friendship Makes For the Best On-Screen Pairing

Earlier this year, while on the press tour for her work as the titular character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Taylor-Joy opened up about one of the main reasons she was eager to join the cast of The Gorge. Sharing how things came together, Joy said, “Oh, I was really excited to work with Miles [Teller]. We’re all good friends, but we’ve been wanting to work together for a really long time.” Beyond leaning into the opportunity to go to work with a close friend, The Menu star was also stoked about what the movie’s genre offered her in terms of something different, adding, “I think I was intrigued by the fact that it was semi genre-less in the sense that it was both a love story and an action movie. So, I was excited about that.”

You can check out the debut trailer for The Gorge above and see it on Apple TV+ on February 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more to come from CCXP Brazil.