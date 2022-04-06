The seemingly unstoppable A24 has found their newest project and has rounded it out quite a buzzworthy cast. The film is titled The Governesses and will mark the second feature film from The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s Joe Talbot. The film is set to star Lily-Rose Depp (Voyagers), Hoyeon (last year’s hit Squid Game), and Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World) as the titular governesses.

The film follows a trio of rebellious governesses who push the boundaries of the house they work in. The governesses inspirit the boys in their care, provoke the imagination of the Bohemian couple that employs them, and give up their duties for erotic adventures. The synopsis suggests a type of governess much more sophisticated than those we’ve seen in something like The Sound of Music or Jane Eyre.

The film is based on a novel by the same name by French author Anne Serre. The screenplay is written by director Joe Talbot and Olivia Gatwood, a poet and novelist best known for her collection of feminist poems The Life of the Party. The Governesses marks Gatwood’s first film credit. The film is set to be shot in Spain, but it is currently unknown when production is scheduled to begin. A24 is distributing the film and co-financing with BBC Films. Angus Lamont (‘71), Rob Richert, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe are set to produce.

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of the prolific Johnny Depp, is best known for her appearances in recent Kevin Smith movies such as Tusk, and Yoga Hosers. Her most recent credits include last year’s horror flick Wolf and sci-fi thriller The Voyagers. She is currently filming The Idol, a series for HBO developed by Sam Levinson and The Weeknd.

Hoyeon is a South Korean model turned actress whose acting career took off with Netflix’s sensation Squid Game and was recently featured in a music video for The Weeknd’s ‘Out of Time’. She is currently attached to Disclaimer, a new series from Alfonso Cuaron.

Renate Reinsve starred in director Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World. Reinsve won the Cannes Best Actress Award for her role and scored a BAFTA Best Actress nomination. The Norwegian actress can also be seen in Oslo, August 31st —another film from Trier.

There is currently no release date set for The Governesses.

