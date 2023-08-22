The Big Picture The Graduate is a brilliant examination of loneliness and alienation in young adults, and the cast is impeccably chosen.

Significant changes to initial cast lists are common in the industry, and the final ensemble of The Graduate couldn't be topped.

Dustin Hoffman almost missed out on the role of Benjamin, but fortunately, he auditioned and nailed the part. Anne Bancroft also wasn't the first choice for Mrs. Robinson, but she delivered a career-highlight performance.

One of the most iconic dramatic comedies of all time, The Graduate is a pitch-perfect examination of loneliness, uncertainty, and alienation in lost 20-somethings, and if director Mike Nichols' original plans worked out, we'd have ended up with an entirely different picture. The cast of The Graduate feels impeccably chosen: Dustin Hoffman's awkward, neurotic charm gives Benjamin Braddock a sort of complexity that is at once relatable and repulsive. Anne Bancroft escapes into the role of Mrs. Robinson and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance. She also just happens to be the best character in the entire film. The rest of the cast, filled with juicy supporting roles, plays their parts terrifically. It feels like everybody's in their right place.

Significant changes in initial cast lists (and intended cast lists, for that matter) tend to be common in the industry. Jack Nicholson famously turned down a pivotal star-making role in The Godfather, but his career took off pretty well regardless. Quentin Tarantino originally had a pretty sizable wishlist for his Death Proof villain before Kurt Russell got his chance to give a hell of a chilling performance. Again, it worked out for the better. The same can be said about the finished cast list of The Graduate. While the majority of the actors originally scouted for the film would have surely turned in some excellent performances, the final ensemble could hardly be topped.

'The Graduate' Almost Missed Out on Dustin Hoffman

Can you imagine The Graduate without Dustin Hoffman? There was once a pretty substantial list of actors intended to play Benjamin, and Hoffman wasn't on it. Among the list were Warren Beatty, Steve McQueen, and Robert Redford, along with many others, but no Hoffman. The ideal casting list, compiled by Nichols and producer Larry Turman, was set for the main roles. Redford got cut pretty early on, even while matching the character in the original source novel, due to Nichols' belief that Redford could never play a "loser." Redford's confusion at the concept of "striking out with a girl" only proved Nichols' point. The fact that Redford was often seen as a sex icon, or simply a pretty face, didn't help.

McQueen and Beatty both suffered from the same issue as Redford. It wouldn't work. Benjamin needs to be a bit of a neurotic. A "loser," in Nichols' words. Somebody who stumbles awkwardly over women and is believably disconnected from the world. An even worse choice? Jack Nicholson, who apparently wanted an audition and didn't get it.

Don't get me wrong. Nicholson's certainly got the chops — and in '67 he was about to start a hell of a winning streak —but his unfiltered masculine bravado is too abrasive for Benjamin. He's cocky, charming, a bit too self-confident to play the awkward and an uncomfortable graduate. His turn in Five Easy Pieces is arguably his closest relation to Benjamin: Bobby is overflowing with angst, frustrated with his stagnant life. He's sex-crazed, and his sexual exploits tend to be empty, futile grasps at finding meaning in pleasure. Except Bobby is volatile, as Nicholson characters tend to be, in a way that would make Benjamin's initial discomfort around Mrs. Robinson utterly unbelievable. Not that Nicholson can't be a dynamic actor. It's just that especially in his youth, he had this intensity that couldn't be tuned down. He walked around with a if-you-don't-like-me-then-fuck-you attitude. Look at his fantastic performance in Carnal Knowledge, his chance to work with Nichols only a few years later. No sweat for Nicholson, though, who was able to collect a massive array of phenomenal performances throughout his career.

Fortunately for cinema history, Hoffman, who was eyed for a role in Mel Brooks' The Producers as the Hitler-adoring Nazi named Liebkind, was able to escape his commitment in the film to audition for The Graduate. Brooks was initially skeptical that Hoffman could pull it off. "You’re a mutt," he told Hoffman. "The minute they see you on film, they’ll say we got the wrong guy." Surely it didn't help that Bancroft and Brooks were married, making Brooks a bit more...selective when thinking of who would play his wife's young lover. Well, Brooks was wrong. Hoffman got the gig, nailed the part, and the role of Liebkind went to the hilarious Kenneth Mars. A win-win for The Graduate and The Producers.

Anne Bancroft's Oscar-Nominated Mrs. Robinson Could Have Been Played By Other Stars

Anne Bancroft's turn as Mrs. Robinson is a career highlight, and even if she lost her Academy Award for Best Actress to Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, she deserved that golden statue. Once again a happy accident of moviemaking, Bancroft was far from the first choice for the role. Among the many actresses considered for the role was Doris Day. One of the most iconic actresses of her time, with a pretty admirable list of excellent performaces, Day promptly rejected the role, suggesting that it "offended [her] sense of values." Was that Day's one true chance at nabbing an Oscar? Possibly, as her wonderful stint in Pillow Talk didn't quite get her there.

According to Vanity Fair, also on the list for the role of Mrs. Robinson was Patricia Neal, Geraldine Page, Deborah Kerr, Lana Turner, Susan Hayward, Rita Hayworth, Shelley Winters, Eva Marie Saint, Ingrid Bergman, and Ava Gardner, among others. According to the Mike Nichols commentary on the Criterion Collection's The Graduate release, one of Nichols' first choice for the role was Jeanne Moreau, who would've...actually worked in the role. Look no further than Jules and Jim, La Notte, or Elevator to the Gallows to find her balancing sensuality and ineradicable melancholy. Trapped in a broken, loveless marriage, Mrs. Robinson turns to consistent casual sex with Benjamin to find even the vaguest sense of pleasure. She's a habitual chainsmoker (Moreau, like many French New Wave icons, was often seen onscreen puffing packs of cigarettes) and an alcoholic, and she talks in a way that's both cynical and intelligent. Nevertheless, Bancroft landing the role is nothing but a good thing.

An American President (And Others) Nearly Landed Other Roles in 'The Graduate'

It might be hard to believe, but actor-turned-US-President Ronald Reagan was once considered for the role of Benjamin's father, Mr. Braddock. Obviously, it didn't happen. The Bedtime For Bonzo star was too busy being committed to other endeavors. See, Reagan was running for California Governor in 1966, which was around the time The Graduate was beginning production. Without that pesky acting business getting in the way, Reagan beat incumbent governor Pat Brown and unfortunately began a successful — if controversial — career in politics. The rest is history. Reagan would have likely felt out of place, and given the fact that he wasn't that great of an actor, it's safe to say that it was no great loss for him to be exempt from the film.

Gene Hackman was on the original dream cast list for the role of Mr. Robinson, and he actually got hired for the role before being promptly fired from the film. Considering that there's only a seven-year age difference between him and Hoffman, it's clear that he was simply too young for the role. Mr. Robinson demands a presence that is commanding, but cracked by age. He needs to be jaded (like Benjamin) but from experience rather than inexperience. He fondly misses his youth, and he tells Benjamin to cherish his. Mr. Robinson needs to be fatherly for the character to work, as seen in the fantastic scene where he confronts Benjamin about the controversial affair. Brian Keith was also considered, but when Nichols and Turman brought him in, he lamented about the quality of the source novel, calling it "the biggest piece of shit" he'd ever read (as cited by Vanity Fair) — which is to say was a solid no.

Mike Nichols created a generational masterpiece with The Graduate, a picture that continues to ripen with age, one that you can return to regularly and see with an altered perception of the characters. It's one of the best movies of the '60s and one of the greatest depictions of destructive alienation ever committed to film. Maybe Nichols didn't get his original dream cast list, but look at what happened as a result.